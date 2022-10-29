No. 10 W&M runs through sloppy spots to beat No. 18 Rhode Island 31-30

WILLIAMSBURG – Nate Lynn ran off the field, dropped his helmet, knocked over a folding chair, and squat in a spacious spot near the end of the bench area. He collected his thoughts in solitude.

William & Mary had fallen behind Rhode Island 14-0 early in the second quarter Saturday and the actions of Lynn, the Tribe standout defensive end, demonstrated the home team’s frustration.

One of these ranked FCS teams – W&M was No. 10 and Rhody was No. 18 - was going to take a second CAA Football loss that would slice its November margin of error for playoffs qualification.

The Tribe committed four turnovers - three fumbles and an interception - and failed twice on fourth-and-short, but took control late with its ground game to win 31-30 at Zable Stadium for their fourth consecutive victory this season, and ninth in nine tries against the Rams here.

The Tribe rushed for 314 yards, with Bronson Yoder gaining 113 and Malachi Imoh adding 93. URI began its final drive at its one with 2:56 remaining and scored on a seven-yard pass as time expired. The Rams went for two, tried a shovel-pass play that the Tribe thwarted by gumming up the middle, and linebacker Isaiah Jones tackled URI QB Kasim Hill way short of the goal line.

W&M (7-1, 4-1 CAA) is off to its best start since beginning the 2009 season 9-1. Rhody (5-3, 3-2 CAA), which lost last weekend 48-46 at Monmouth in seven overtimes, repeatedly kicked away promising drives in Tribe territory with holding penalties.

The most costly of W&M turnovers was a lost fumble at its 6. The Rams converted that third-quarter TO into a quick TD that tied it 21-21. W&M went up 24-21 on a 26-yard field goal by Ethan Chang with 11:35 left and took a 31-21 lead on a short Donavyn Lester run with 8:51 remaining.

Fourth-down failure haunted W&M early. The Tribe was stopped on fourth-and-one on its first possession, and URI used the short field (47 yards) to score its first touchdown.

W&M in the second quarter faced a fourth-and-one at the URI 7. The shotgun snap hit receiver Caylin Newton while he was in motion, discombobulating the play. The Rams responded with their second TD, a drive highlighted by a 62-yard (Marques DeShields).

Down 14-0, the Tribe did not abandon its running game (254 ypg, fourth nationally). For the most part, they ran themselves into a 14-14 tie by late in the first half. Hollis Mathis’ 46-yard run set up the first TD.

W&M in the final minute of the first half absorbed another blow – a lost fumble (Yoder) on its side of the field. But the Rams missed a 31-yard field-goal attempt. They also missed a 37-yard attempt in the third quarter.

The Tribe found themselves behind the run game. Imoh had drive-fueling rushes of 7, 18, 35 and 10 yards, the last for the TD that gave W&M its first lead, 21-14, with 11:27 left in the third quarter.

Notes: Tossing the coin before the game at midfield with team captains was former Tribe running back Ivan Fears, 67, who grew up in Suffolk. Fears spent 23 years on the New England Patriots coaching staff before retiring last summer. Fears, also honored at the completion of the first quarter, began his coaching career at W&M.

William & Mary next Saturday visits Hampton in the first CAA Football meeting involving these neighbors (Pirates joined the league in July). The Tribe lead the series 7-0.