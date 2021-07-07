No closure in 2019 Nate Evans murder case, none on horizon; accused man remains jailed

A foundation has been established in his name. So has an award associated with the college football program in which he played.
Yet there remains no legal closure, and none on the horizon, in the case of Nate Evans, the former Lee-Davis High and William & Mary running back who was shot and killed in Norfolk in March of 2019.
The man accused of murdering Evans, Chesapeake resident Kri’Shawn Del’Vante Beamon, was arrested on March 26, 2019, and has been incarcerated since. No trial related to the charges Beamon faces in the criminal division of Norfolk Circuit Court — second-degree murder, robbery and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony — has occurred because of the suspension of jury trials caused by the pandemic.
Given the backlog of cases, it seems unlikely Beamon’s trial will take place this year.
Beamon’s attorney, Andrew Sacks, in a brief Tuesday phone interview from his Norfolk office, declined to comment on the case for the record. The Norfolk prosecutor in the case, Katherine Beye, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Beamon was originally denied bond on Sept. 26, 2019, keeping him in jail. Beamon’s murder trial was scheduled to start July 13, 2020. That was not possible because of moratorium on jury trials throughout Virginia in response to the pandemic. It was delayed again in February of 2021, according to court records, and again postponed.
Evans was 19 when killed near Norfolk’s Old Dominion University on March 21, 2019. Beamon, 20 at the time, and Evans arranged a meeting to conduct a marijuana transaction, according to police reports and testimony at a hearing for Beamon in August of 2019, when charges against him were certified.
Police said they found Beamon’s phone near shell casings at the scene. Testimony and prosecutors indicated that Evans, with a companion, intended to sell marijuana to Beamon, who tried to steal it. Evans chased Beamon, who played defensive back at Western Branch High School, before shots were fired.
After that hearing in August of 2019, Sacks told WVEC-TV in Hampton Roads that Beamon “has been, we believe, wrongfully accused … Based on what the prosecution has presented, it doesn’t appear they have anybody that they’ve identified who can say they saw what happened, much less that our client did anything.
“At trial, the prosecution has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that [Beamon] did this. The commonwealth hasn’t shown that he fired a weapon, hasn’t shown that he did anything to the victim, and I think that eventually, we look forward to the day Kri’Shawn is exonerated.”
On Christmas Eve, 2020, the family of Evans launched The Nate Evans Love and Light Foundation, whose mission is “to promote the passions and causes that were dearest to him.” According to the foundation’s website, the focus is on fighting systemic injustices, supporting mental health, fostering creativity and building community.
After the 2019 season, the William & Mary Quarterback Club, which describes itself as the official booster club for Tribe football, established the Nate Evans Playmaker Award for a member of the team who distinguishes himself on the field.
Evans starred at Lee-Davis, now Mechanicsville High, in Hanover County and was William & Mary’s leading rusher in 2017 as a true freshman. He gained 476 yards on 119 carries that year. Evans played in nine games in 2018 and gained 208 yards on 70 rushes.
According to Evans’ obituary, “He was passionate about social and racial justice and equality. He enjoyed photography and music. He expressed himself through his love of tattoos. He was a bright light that lit up every space he entered with his million-dollar smile and his energy.”
