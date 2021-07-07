No closure in 2019 Nate Evans murder case, none on horizon; accused man remains jailed

Evans was 19 when killed near Norfolk’s Old Dominion University on March 21, 2019. Beamon, 20 at the time, and Evans arranged a meeting to conduct a marijuana transaction, according to police reports and testimony at a hearing for Beamon in August of 2019, when charges against him were certified.

Police said they found Beamon’s phone near shell casings at the scene. Testimony and prosecutors indicated that Evans, with a companion, intended to sell marijuana to Beamon, who tried to steal it. Evans chased Beamon, who played defensive back at Western Branch High School, before shots were fired.

After that hearing in August of 2019, Sacks told WVEC-TV in Hampton Roads that Beamon “has been, we believe, wrongfully accused … Based on what the prosecution has presented, it doesn’t appear they have anybody that they’ve identified who can say they saw what happened, much less that our client did anything.

“At trial, the prosecution has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that [Beamon] did this. The commonwealth hasn’t shown that he fired a weapon, hasn’t shown that he did anything to the victim, and I think that eventually, we look forward to the day Kri’Shawn is exonerated.”