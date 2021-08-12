Now on job as W&M AD, ex-QB Brian Mann can relate to Tribe student-athletes

WILLIAMSBURG - Brian Mann officially began his job as William & Mary’s director of athletics Monday by briefly mixing with the Tribe football players after they took a team picture at Zable Stadium.
Mann, 41, can relate to those in W&M uniforms he was meeting, as well as the heat of summer camp, the camaraderie forming among teammates, and the optimism that flows through all preseason practices at all of football’s levels.
Mann holds Dartmouth's record for passing yards in a season - 2,913 in 2002 - and ranks third on the program's career list for passing yards, 5,912 from 1998 to 2002. Mann kidded that after spending a couple of hours in his new office, he had refrained from advising Tribe coach Mike London on play-calling.
Speaking of his background in college football, Mann said, “I do think it gives me an interesting perspective. I’ve sat in their chair, and I’ve sat in their chair at a high academic institution that will not accept anything less than their best in the classroom.
“I needed a lot of help and support to get through. My entire adolescent life was geared towards getting into the best school that I could. Once I got there, I had absolutely no idea what to do. So that’s the perspective that I bring to this. Some of the kids that come here as student-athletes are really well-prepared. And some of them are trying to change their lives and their families, and the direction of their families.
“And that’s where we can really provide support for them to make sure that they maximize their opportunities here, that they’re able to capitalize on it, to prepare to secure their best possible opportunity.”
Mann supervises a department with approximately 500 student-athletes in 23 sports, 120 coaches and staff, and a budget of about $30 million. Mann’s professional background is in fundraising, and that is a high priority at W&M, whose athletic department is going through a difficult financial stretch.
“Show me an athletics department in the country that’s not facing budgetary issues, particularly in the wake of COVID, and I’ll show you a very small group of FBS schools at the very top,” said Mann. “There are challenges that exist, but I think a lot of those challenges can be overcome with great people, alignment on campus [and] the right coaching staff and student-athletes, and I’m certain we have those here.
“I think the advantage we have when it comes to fundraising is we’re asking people to support some of the most incredible young people in the country. That’s what this comes down to.”
You were named on June 23 and your first day on the job was Monday, but since July 9 you’ve been working as special assistant to the president for athletics, which included what kind of transitional duties?
It was an opportunity for me to start getting to know the coaching staff and student-athletes in our department … It was a chance for me to sit in on a lot of meetings, to speak with some of our most generous supporters to find out their perspective on things, to start to get up to speed on some of the challenges that we’re facing here.
As you spend more time studying what William & Mary is as an institution and athletic department, do you see William & Mary gravitating toward the Patriot League any more than the CAA, William & Mary’s current league, to be with more like-minded schools?
I think there are a lot of like-minded schools in the CAA. Certainly there’s a great history in the conference and some of the rivalries that exist there I know are important to our coaches and staff and student-athletes, and certainly our alumni and campus. I’ll continue to evaluate every opportunity that presents itself to William & Mary to do what’s right. But I can tell you that I’m grateful to be in the CAA. I think it’s a wonderful fit for us right now.
What is your projection as far as viral interruptions as they apply to football?
I don’t have a great answer for that yet. We’re still working through all of those things. I can tell you that whatever the restrictions and mandates are on campus as well as through the CAA, we’ll respect those and abide by them as closely as possible.
Coach London does a great job with those things and I’m going to trust him. That’s the best part about coming into a situation like this. You have a guy like Mike London leading the program and I can feel really good about the guidance and leadership he’s providing. We’ll certainly take his lead on that as I get up to speed here.
As William & Mary opens at Virginia on Sept. 4, do you believe these FCS-vs.-Power 5 games will continuing to occur, or perhaps as the gap widens, we’ll move in different directions?
I believe they’re going to continue along. There’s something really special about a game between William & Mary and Virginia that’s great for the Commonwealth, and it’s great for our alumni and certainly for [Virginia’s] as well. There’s such great history here. I love those football games and I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure they continue.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor