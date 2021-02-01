Old link led Connor Kochera to W&M. He's playing unlike a rookie going into JMU set.

Kochera comes off a striking weekend showing, which resulted in the CAA naming him league player of the week. Saturday at Towson, Kochera scored 23 points in the Tribe’s 84-74 win. Sunday, he scored 30 with 12 rebounds, and converted a transition layup with 13 seconds left that pushed W&M to a 75-74 victory.

“The biggest thing coming into the weekend was obviously to get two wins. Especially on the road in this conference, that’s huge for us,” Kochera said. “Our offense, in general, we had better offensive games than we’ve had in a while.”

In the two games against the Tigers, Kochera made 21 of 31 shots. He is the first freshman to be named CAA player of the week in six years. No W&M freshman had scored 30 or more in two decades (Nick D’Antoni in 2001). In his last four games, Kochera averaged 21.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.

“We thought he had unbelievable intangibles, and the production he’s showing now is probably even more than we were anticipating coming into his freshman year,” said Fischer, who’s in his second year at W&M. “He just plays like a veteran, and just has a great way about him.