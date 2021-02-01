Old link led Connor Kochera to W&M. He's playing unlike a rookie going into JMU set.

There are myriad reasons for coaches to carefully select assistants. It never hurts to hire one who comes from a high school program that regularly produces college players.
William & Mary’s 6-foot-5 Connor Kochera has emerged as one of the mid-major level’s top freshmen, with averages of 13.6 points and 4.8 rebounds. He’s a 40% shooter from 3-point distance, and has made 77% of his free throws.
Kochera came to W&M from Arlington Heights, Ill., and Saint Viator High School. Among the staff members of Tribe coach Dane Fischer is Mike Howland, who played at Saint Viator and later coached that program for three years before elevating to the college game in 2014.
“That was how we knew of him,” Fischer said, speaking of Kochera, overshadowed at Saint Viator as a junior by Division I recruits Jeremiah Hernandez (Kent State) and Trey Calvin (Wright State).
Howland never coached Kochera at Saint Viator, but Howland coached Kochera’s cousins there. Kochera and Howland knew one another when Kochera was a middle school student.
“It definitely did have an impact on not only my initial connection to [W&M], but also what ultimately made me choose William & Mary,” Kochera said. “It’s obviously very beneficial to have a familiar face on staff and someone I’ve connected to before. It definitely makes it feel more homey.”
Kochera comes off a striking weekend showing, which resulted in the CAA naming him league player of the week. Saturday at Towson, Kochera scored 23 points in the Tribe’s 84-74 win. Sunday, he scored 30 with 12 rebounds, and converted a transition layup with 13 seconds left that pushed W&M to a 75-74 victory.
“The biggest thing coming into the weekend was obviously to get two wins. Especially on the road in this conference, that’s huge for us,” Kochera said. “Our offense, in general, we had better offensive games than we’ve had in a while.”
In the two games against the Tigers, Kochera made 21 of 31 shots. He is the first freshman to be named CAA player of the week in six years. No W&M freshman had scored 30 or more in two decades (Nick D’Antoni in 2001). In his last four games, Kochera averaged 21.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.
“We thought he had unbelievable intangibles, and the production he’s showing now is probably even more than we were anticipating coming into his freshman year,” said Fischer, who’s in his second year at W&M. “He just plays like a veteran, and just has a great way about him.
“When we recruited him, I do remember he asked me, he said, ‘Why do you guys want me?’ I probably spent 10 minutes talking about his intangibles before I even started talking about his game. He just fits a lot of what we want to be about.”
The Tribe (6-7, 4-4 CAA) comes off a 21-11 season (13-5 CAA). Most of the standouts graduated, including 6-10 Nathan Knight, now a member of the Atlanta Hawks. W&M was picked last in the CAA preseason poll.
On Fischer’s team, there is one scholarship senior, 6-4 Luke Loewe (16.9 ppg), and three freshman starters. The Tribe played six of its first eight league games on the road, and 10 of its first 13 games away from Williamsburg.
James Madison (9-5, 4-1 CAA) visits William & Mary for afternoon games Saturday and Sunday.
