Pair of ex-Spiders captains, Mike London and Will Healy, reconnect Friday night

The narrative would be a click more captivating if these two former University of Richmond football captains reconnected a few years ago at an alumni gathering and determined that their teams simply must meet.

But that’s not how Friday’s William & Mary-at-Charlotte date came about.

W&M, coached by Mike London, will visit Conference USA member Charlotte – and come home with a $300,000 guarantee – not because 49ers coach Will Healy desperately wanted to face the program his coach at UR now leads. There were more practical reasons involved.

“Obviously for all of our FCS teams (seeking) opportunities to play FBS teams, it just so happened to be a fit and an open date that matched, and all those things,” said London. “It just worked out.”

Nevertheless, the link offers a Spiders-based subplot for W&M’s season-opener.

London was a UR defensive back 1979-82 and coached Richmond to the 2008 national title. On that team, Healy was a senior second-teamer behind star quarterback Eric Ward.

“Will as a quarterback was a smart guy. He was a great team leader and a great guy that wanted to make sure that everybody felt that they were valued and affirmed,” London said. “His football acumen, very high, and he’s a good person.”

London added that based on his interactions with Healy at UR and after, there should be surprise in no quarters that Healy commands an FBS program. Healy, 37, was an assistant at Chattanooga for Russ Huesman, now the Spiders’ sixth-year coach, before successfully guiding a program rise at FCS member Austin Peay for three years.

Healy is in his fourth year at Charlotte, and London is in his fourth year at W&M.

“We’re looking forward to a productive season with a lot of guys that have played in a lot of college football games,” said London, whose team was picked fifth in the CAA Football preseason poll.

Charlotte opened last Saturday with a 43-13 loss in a C-USA game at Florida Atlantic, which gained 482 yards and converted eight of 16 third-down opportunities. That extended the 49ers’ defensive issues. Last season, Charlotte allowed an average of 34 points and 465 yards on the way to a 5-7 finish (3-5 C-USA).

“You feel really good about it heading into the game and then you get punched in the mouth and you realize how much work is left to be done. I mean, we got our absolute butt kicked, like as bad as we’ve gotten our butt kicked since we’ve been here. Not acceptable,” Healy said after the loss at Florida Atlantic.

“Going to say a lot about our football team with how we come back next week."

Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds, a former walk-on and five-year starter, missed part of the FAU game with an apparent non-throwing shoulder injury suffered while tackled, but returned. Reynolds holds the 49ers' season and career records for passing yards, passing TDs, completion percentage, and passing efficiency. In 2021, he threw for 2,684 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Charlotte’s passing potential will test a W&M defense that last season allowed an average of 249.2 pass yards, which ranked 11th among 12 CAA Football teams.

Charlotte launched football in 2013 as an FCS independent and then shifted to the FBS in 2015. The 49ers move to the American Athletic Conference next year.