Patience of W&M shot-blocker, 6-9 Californian Mehkel Harvey, being rewarded

Mehkel Harvey came from Huntington Beach, Calif., to William & Mary, and then didn’t often play for two seasons. Harvey was a perfect transfer candidate. He signed with former W&M coach Tony Shaver in May of 2018. Shaver was dismissed in March of 2019.
Without much explanation needed, Harvey could have left W&M at any point during the last two years, headed back to the West Coast, and found a closer-to-home program that offered a fresh start. The market is strong for a 6-foot-9 225-pounder with a 7-2 wingspan and a knack for blocking shots.
Harvey stuck with W&M. His patience is being rewarded.
Harvey averages 8.7 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocks off the bench for the Tribe (2-1), who open their home schedule against High Point (1-4) Saturday at 2 p.m., and visit No. 17 Virginia (3-1) Tuesday at 2 p.m.
“I’m not really a stats-looking person,” said Harvey. “But I will check that ‘blocked shots’ from time to time. It is nice to know that I’ve still got it.”
For the shot-blocking talent, Harvey credits his experience in volleyball early in his California high-school years.
“Definitely a lot of developing going on there, just with the timing aspect and following the flight of the ball in the air,” said Harvey. “It really grew from there.”
In the world of mid-major basketball, Harvey was in the wrong place at the wrong time for two years. He played behind 6-10 Nathan Knight, one of the best players in Tribe history and now a member of the Atlanta Hawks. Last season, W&M also had 7-0 Andy Van Vliet, who transferred from Wisconsin and currently plays for BC Šiauliai, the professional basketball club of Šiauliai, Lithuania. Van Vliet, like Knight, appears to have a long pro career ahead of him.
Harvey, a junior, participated in 10 games last season.
“Really what got me through those times was probably the team ... with those guys, I was willing to give it a chance,” said Harvey. “I really do think it was mostly about the teammates kind of sticking together there.”
Harvey showed promise in practice, according to W&M coach Dane Fischer, but there just weren’t many available frontcourt minutes to discover if the practice achievement would translate.
“I think what’s been great to see is that he’s come out and he’s really performed in games,” said Fischer. “That’s the one thing that sometimes can take a little bit longer for guys. He comes out and he plays the games like it’s a practice. He just goes out and does what he does really well.”
That’s block shots, fetch rebounds, set screens, defend, and occasionally score inside. Harvey is an old-school big man, not one who wants to regularly handle the ball and drift to the 3-point line for shots.
“I take pride in that, just being the big man for the team,” said Harvey. “Play a lot of defense.”
W&M doesn’t have a strong historical recruiting line to California. A member of Shaver’s staff, Jonathan Holmes, heard from a colleague about Harvey. Holmes contacted Harvey and introduced him to W&M.
“I didn’t really know the who, what and where about William & Mary, or Virginia in general,” said Harvey. “But [Holmes] sent me some stuff I liked and brought me over for a visit ... I just thought it was the right fit for me.”
With High Point coming to Williamsburg, facing an opponent outside of CAA competition at home is a relatively rare thing for the Tribe. Twelve of their last 16 non-CAA games were on the road. High Point, of the Big South Conference, is coached by Tubby Smith, the former VCU assistant who led Kentucky to the 1998 national championship.
