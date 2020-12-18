Patience of W&M shot-blocker, 6-9 Californian Mehkel Harvey, being rewarded

In the world of mid-major basketball, Harvey was in the wrong place at the wrong time for two years. He played behind 6-10 Nathan Knight, one of the best players in Tribe history and now a member of the Atlanta Hawks. Last season, W&M also had 7-0 Andy Van Vliet, who transferred from Wisconsin and currently plays for BC Šiauliai, the professional basketball club of Šiauliai, Lithuania. Van Vliet, like Knight, appears to have a long pro career ahead of him.

Harvey, a junior, participated in 10 games last season.

“Really what got me through those times was probably the team ... with those guys, I was willing to give it a chance,” said Harvey. “I really do think it was mostly about the teammates kind of sticking together there.”

Harvey showed promise in practice, according to W&M coach Dane Fischer, but there just weren’t many available frontcourt minutes to discover if the practice achievement would translate.

“I think what’s been great to see is that he’s come out and he’s really performed in games,” said Fischer. “That’s the one thing that sometimes can take a little bit longer for guys. He comes out and he plays the games like it’s a practice. He just goes out and does what he does really well.”