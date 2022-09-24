Phoenix road rally trips No. 14 Tribe

WILLIAMSBURG - William & Mary outscored its first three opponents 61-21 in second halves and had not allowed a fourth-quarter point heading into Saturday’s game against Elon.

Those stats flamed out against the Phoenix, who outscored the Tribe 25-3 in the second half and 19-0 in the fourth quarter to win 35-31 in the CAA Football opener for both teams. The No. 14 Tribe (3-1, 0-1 CAA) were off to their best start since 2009 before the fade at Zable Stadium.

William & Mary held a 31-23 lead with 7:47 left when Tribe tailback Malachi Imoh lost a fumble at the W&M 43. Elon (3-1, 1-0 CAA) drove for a touchdown that cut the W&M lead to 31-29 (two-point conversion failed) with 4:43 left.

The Tribe went three-and-out on their next possession and Elon again drove and scored to take the 35-31 lead (two-point conversion failed) with 1:07 left.

William & Mary did not mount a serious threat on its final possession. The Tribe finished with three lost fumbles and an interception.

"Uncharacteristically, we gave the ball up, and some field-position issues, where they started, where we started, that became a critical component of the game," said W&M coach Mike London. "End-of-half situations, end-of-game situations, you practice those things and you want to be on the upper end of that and we did a poor job second half of executing the things that we've been pretty good at doing.

"We've got to do much better than that ... We did a lot of self-inflicting wounds that if you're going to play good football, play against good football teams, there are some things you can't do. And obviously giving the ball up four times and the field-position issues, that was critical when you're playing a good team like that."

Tribe quarterback Darius Wilson passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard scoring strike to Caylin Newton, who made five catches for 114 yards.

The Tribe defense allowed 24 points in W&M’s season-opening win (41-24) at FBS member Charlotte, then beat Campbell 37-21 and won 34-7 at Lafayette last Saturday. But Elon battled back behind senior quarterback Matthew McKay, who rushed for 85 yards and passed for 207, and tailback Jalen Hampton, who ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4 McKay, from Raleigh, N.C., spent 2018 and 2019 at N.C. State and then last season led Montana State to a 12-3 record and a spot in the FCS playoffs. To counteract McKay, W&M had the defense that led FCS in sacks (14) coming into Saturday, and sophomore linebacker John Pius, who led the nation in sacks, with seven.

But the Phoenix did not allow a sack and rose in the second half to upset the Tribe, who visit Stony Brook Saturday.

"This is the phase of football that you've got to correct the things that were tough, you've got to be true to yourself and honest with 'Can you do better, (what) are things we can do to make us better?' Ask the players to make sure they understand the level of commitment," said London.

"And you get ready for Stony Brook."