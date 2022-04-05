Pivot from developmental approach seems required at W&M, with six in transfer portal

Six months ago, college basketball was preparing to begin with 22 transfers set to play for the top four teams in the CAA's preseason poll, Delaware, Northeastern, Drexel and James Madison.

William & Mary had one transfer, 6-foot-7 Brandon Carroll, a graduate who played at Division II Florida Southern. W&M chose an old-school path that, in retrospect, may have cost the Tribe program a progression step.

"We're just constantly trying to find the right pieces that fit, and a group that can build into a really good competitive team," Tribe coach Dane Fischer said as the season started. "For us here, the way we're trying to do that, at least initially, is a lot through high school recruiting and developing players."

That approach, fine if a program can keep young players, likely will be modified given W&M attrition since the conclusion of a 5-27 season. Six Tribe players entered the transfer portal, and all of them were starters or rotation members: 6-5 sophomore Connor Kochera (11 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, 2021 CAA rookie of the year), 6-6 freshman Julian Lewis (7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, CAA all-rookie team), 6-1 sophomore Yuri Covington (7 ppg), 6-10 freshman Langdon Hatton (4.5 ppg), 6-9 senior Mehkel Harvey (2021 CAA all-defensive team), and 6-7 senior Quinn Blair (10 ppg, 4.5 rpg).

Perhaps it’s only coincidental, but almost all of those players live a long way from Williamsburg. Kochera is from Illinois, Lewis and Blair are from Michigan, Covington is from Pennsylvania, Hatton is from Indiana, and Harvey is from California.

W&M was young this season, and to avoid being young again after this much attrition needs to dive into the transfer portal for immediate assistance in Fischer’s fourth year.