'Restoring trust' prioritized at W&M, which faces potential suit associated with sports cuts

“That said, words representing William & Mary should come from William & Mary.”

She accepted responsibility for failing to lead a thorough review process prior to the school’s releases. Rowe then announced that Gen. Jim Golden, W&M’s former vice president for strategic initiatives and assistant to the president, will “help guide strategic communications in athletics in the near term. His immediate charge will be to partner with Director Huge to review athletics communications practices, improve them, and ensure we speak to the concerns of the William & Mary athletics community at this critical time.

“I have expressed to Director Huge that her top priority for athletics going forward needs to be restoring trust.”

In a move William & Mary said was based on finances, men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball will be eliminated following this school year. The seven programs have about 120 student-athletes and 13 coaches.