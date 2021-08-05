Ryan Ripley, a sixth-year senior from Glen Allen, exemplifies experience at W&M

William & Mary’s football players reported back to campus Thursday and start practicing Friday. While it’s a new season, there are a lot of old hands as the Tribe prepare for their under-the-stars opener at Virginia on Sept. 4.

Coach Mike London’s third year will involve 22 seniors dispersed in three groups: fourth-year seniors, fifth-year seniors, and sixth-year seniors.

That’s an unprecedented model that will be common through college football in 2021 given the NCAA policy that all student-athletes from 2020 fall sports were permitted an extra year of eligibility. Seven William & Mary players will be in their sixth years, including Ryan Ripley, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound center from Glen Allen High who has become a captain after originally joining the program as a walk-on.

All W&M starters, and all coaching staff members, return from a 1-2 spring-semester season.

The Tribe’s last winning season came in 2015, when they shared the CAA Football championship with James Madison and Richmond, advanced to the FCS playoffs, and finished 9-4.

Ripley was the starter at center through the three spring games played among six that W&M had scheduled. For reasons related to the pandemic and the absence of a vaccine at that time, the other three were canceled.