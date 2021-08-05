Ryan Ripley, a sixth-year senior from Glen Allen, exemplifies experience at W&M

William & Mary’s football players reported back to campus Thursday and start practicing Friday. While it’s a new season, there are a lot of old hands as the Tribe prepare for their under-the-stars opener at Virginia on Sept. 4.
Coach Mike London’s third year will involve 22 seniors dispersed in three groups: fourth-year seniors, fifth-year seniors, and sixth-year seniors.
That’s an unprecedented model that will be common through college football in 2021 given the NCAA policy that all student-athletes from 2020 fall sports were permitted an extra year of eligibility. Seven William & Mary players will be in their sixth years, including Ryan Ripley, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound center from Glen Allen High who has become a captain after originally joining the program as a walk-on.
All W&M starters, and all coaching staff members, return from a 1-2 spring-semester season.
The Tribe’s last winning season came in 2015, when they shared the CAA Football championship with James Madison and Richmond, advanced to the FCS playoffs, and finished 9-4.
Ripley was the starter at center through the three spring games played among six that W&M had scheduled. For reasons related to the pandemic and the absence of a vaccine at that time, the other three were canceled.
“There’s nothing easy about being a college football athlete and there’s nothing easy about COVID. COVID was hard on everybody,” said Ripley, who earned his undergraduate degree in kinesiology with a pre-med concentration, and is pursuing his MBA.
“Probably the hardest part was not knowing the day before a game if you would play that game.”
Given rising vaccination rates among college football players – London said only a handful of W&M players have not been inoculated, and that number may decrease as preseason camp unfolds – it seems unlikely there will be regular disruptions of game activity through the fall.
William & Mary was picked 11th among 12 in the CAA Football preseason poll, voted on by head coaches and media relations directors. The experienced Tribe offensive line anchored by Ripley is projected as the team’s strength. That group has three of the seven sixth-year seniors.
Injuries complicated the program's disjointed spring season and the highest degree of concern is the shoulder issue that has limited 6-2, 175-pound quarterback Hollis Mathis. In 2019, Mathis set true-freshman single-season school records for total offense (1,522), passing yards (976) and rushing touchdowns (8) while dealing with a right shoulder injury most of the time.
Mathis then missed the Tribe's third spring-season game because “he was unable to throw the ball accurately or with any velocity," London said.
The Tribe during the offseason added Arizona transfer Kevin Doyle, a resident of Washington, D.C., who spent three years as a Wildcat without playing. The 6-4, 220-pounder graduated from Arizona in May, and has three years of eligibility remaining. Doyle left St. John's College High School as a three-star prospect, and the top QB recruit in the D.C. metropolitan area. Doyle, primarily a pocket passer, originally committed to Michigan.
London in late July said Mathis is “a really resilient young man and looks forward to his opportunity to compete and play.”
The Tribe also added quarterback Cole Northrup, a graduate transfer from Lafayette, where he started four games, including one at W&M in 2019.
