Safety Tye Freeland (Dinwiddie) trailed Mike London, aides on Howard-to-W&M route

No matter what William & Mary accomplishes with Tye Freeland, it may not surpass the football thrill he experienced in his collegiate debut.
Freeland, a safety from Dinwiddie High, played for FCS member Howard in 2017 and made nine tackles, caused a fumble and recovered one in a 43-40 win at FBS member UNLV. That result is recognized as the biggest upset in college football history, based on point spread.
Howard was a 45-point underdog in the first game Mike London coached the team. In addition to the victory, the Bison collected a $600,000 guarantee check.
Good vibes from that trip to Las Vegas formed part of the connection Freeland developed with London, defensive coordinator Vincent Brown and defensive quality control coach Ras-I Dowling.
When Freeland determined after three years at Howard that he would seek what he termed “a fresh start, a new environment,” he entered the transfer portal. Freeland reunited with London, Brown and Dowling at W&M. London became the Tribe’s coach before the 2019 season, bringing Brown and Dowling along.
“I didn’t really know where I wanted to go, but I really wanted to be somewhere back home in Virginia, close to my family and everything,” said Freeland. “When I came in as a freshman at Howard, [those three coaches] showed me love, and we’ve been close since.”
From London: “We needed some help in the secondary, and the transfer portal [is] what’s available now.”
The coach said there was no hesitation in extending the W&M invitation to Freeland after originally signing him on Howard’s behalf.
“He’s an outstanding young man and he’s an outstanding player. High character, leader, all of those things,” said London. “So, when you know those things about an individual, regardless of what the optics may look like, then you want that guy on your team.
“That was an easy choice, and a match that has helped us thus far as we go through the season.”
Freeland ranks third in tackles for W&M (4-2, 2-1 CAA), which hosts Towson (3-3, 2-1 CAA) Saturday. He took part in seven tackles with two pass break-ups in last Saturday’s 27-16 loss at Maine, where the Tribe’s four-game winning streak ended.
Freeland did not arrive at W&M until a few weeks before preseason practice began. When the Tribe opened on Sept. 4 at Virginia, it was Freeland’s first game since early during the 2019 season because of an injury and the pandemic that erased Howard’s 2020 schedule. He did not participate in the Bison’s two games during the spring semester.
“It was kind of rough and different when I got [to W&M] since the guys had already been here most of the summer, and from the three games they played in the spring,” said Freeland, who has a year of eligibility after this one. “The guys welcomed me with open arms and we’ve just been clicking ever since.”
Freeland believes he rapidly adapted because he was familiar with the defensive system Brown brought from Howard to W&M. Dowling is the Tribe’s secondary coach.
Freeland, a 5-foot-11 175-pounder, starred as a two-way player at Dinwiddie. As a senior, he caught 32 passes for 646 yards and rushed 67 times for 619 yards. He scored a team-high 28 touchdowns, and Dinwiddie reached the 4A state title game. On defense, he had nine interceptions and also returned kicks and punts.
