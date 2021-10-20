Safety Tye Freeland (Dinwiddie) trailed Mike London, aides on Howard-to-W&M route

From London: “We needed some help in the secondary, and the transfer portal [is] what’s available now.”

The coach said there was no hesitation in extending the W&M invitation to Freeland after originally signing him on Howard’s behalf.

“He’s an outstanding young man and he’s an outstanding player. High character, leader, all of those things,” said London. “So, when you know those things about an individual, regardless of what the optics may look like, then you want that guy on your team.

“That was an easy choice, and a match that has helped us thus far as we go through the season.”

Freeland ranks third in tackles for W&M (4-2, 2-1 CAA), which hosts Towson (3-3, 2-1 CAA) Saturday. He took part in seven tackles with two pass break-ups in last Saturday’s 27-16 loss at Maine, where the Tribe’s four-game winning streak ended.

Freeland did not arrive at W&M until a few weeks before preseason practice began. When the Tribe opened on Sept. 4 at Virginia, it was Freeland’s first game since early during the 2019 season because of an injury and the pandemic that erased Howard’s 2020 schedule. He did not participate in the Bison’s two games during the spring semester.