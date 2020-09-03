Teel: William & Mary always did more with less, but loss of seven sports was unavoidable

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The numbers have long been counterintuitive. William & Mary, the Colonial Athletic Association’s smallest public institution, sponsors a conference-high 23 varsity sports.

How the college, with more than 500 athletes among approximately 6,300 undergraduates, sustained that model for decades is a testament to the skill, creativity, generosity and sweat equity of untold coaches, donors, administrators and, most important, young men and women.

Indeed, few if any schools do more — on the field, in the classroom and for the community — with less.

But more than any financial projection or committee brainstorming, the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying economic downturn, exposed the Tribe’s model as untenable.

Which led to Thursday’s grim, yet hardly surprising, news: W&M is cutting seven of its programs.

Following the 2020-21 academic year, W&M no longer will sponsor men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s indoor and outdoor track, and volleyball. The decision affects 118 athletes and 13 coaches.

Tribe athletic director Samantha Huge informed each head coach individually Thursday afternoon and then conducted a virtual group meeting with the athletes.