Teel: William & Mary always did more with less, but loss of seven sports was unavoidable

The numbers have long been counterintuitive. William & Mary, the Colonial Athletic Association’s smallest public institution, sponsors a conference-high 23 varsity sports.
How the college, with more than 500 athletes among approximately 6,300 undergraduates, sustained that model for decades is a testament to the skill, creativity, generosity and sweat equity of untold coaches, donors, administrators and, most important, young men and women.
Indeed, few if any schools do more — on the field, in the classroom and for the community — with less.
But more than any financial projection or committee brainstorming, the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying economic downturn, exposed the Tribe’s model as untenable.
Which led to Thursday’s grim, yet hardly surprising, news: W&M is cutting seven of its programs.
Following the 2020-21 academic year, W&M no longer will sponsor men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s indoor and outdoor track, and volleyball. The decision affects 118 athletes and 13 coaches.
Tribe athletic director Samantha Huge informed each head coach individually Thursday afternoon and then conducted a virtual group meeting with the athletes.
“It’s been emotional for many,” she said in an interview. “This is a tough thing to hear … especially amid a pandemic where people’s emotions are high and nerves are frayed.”
People are the core of this story, but a few numbers lend context.
Two of W&M’s CAA peers — Elon and Hofstra — have similarly sized student bodies. According to U.S. Department of Education filings, W&M in 2018-19 supported 510 individual varsity athletes, Elon 416 and Hofstra 353.
Two CAA schools with three times the number of undergraduates, James Madison and Delaware, had 496 and 634 varsity athletes, respectively.
Moreover, Huge said, the Tribe’s conference colleagues spend 32% more per athlete than does W&M. Still, the department thrives.
Two head coaches whose programs were cut won conference coach of the year honors in 2019-20: Mike Powell in men’s gymnastics and Nate Kellogg in men’s swimming.
Annually these teams surmounted marginal budgets and infrastructure, none more than men’s swimming. Without a dime in scholarship money or a diving well, the Tribe this year won its sixth consecutive CAA championship, and Colin Wright concluded his W&M career as an All-American and the league’s swimmer of the year.
Elsewhere, JP Trojan became the first Tribe athlete to win two events at the prestigious IC4A track championships, claiming the 3,000 and 5,000 meters. Gymnast Katie Waldman set a school record with a 9.925 routine on bars.
Men’s gymnastics finished second nationally to Stanford in team GPA at 3.572. The men’s and women’s swimming teams made the Collegiate Swimming & Diving Coaches Association’s Scholar All-America list for their exceptional grades.
Fifty-four athletes from the seven squads earned GPAs of at least 3.5, qualifying them for the department’s annual Provost Awards.
In a joint letter to the W&M community, Huge, W&M President Katherine Rowe and Provost Peggy Agouris perfectly captured the programs’ legacy.
“These seven programs were built by more than 5,000 alumni, whose contributions led to 22 Colonial Athletic Association championships, 36 All-Americans, two national champions, one Olympian, three Rhodes Scholars, 29 Phi Beta Kappas and many professional achievements,” the letter says.
W&M is among dozens of schools nationally dropping sports during the pandemic, and not even those in the Power Five are immune.
The gold standard of broad-based athletics, Stanford, is cutting 11 sports. Iowa, which competes in the nation’s richest conference, the Big Ten, is shedding four.
Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir is a friend and mentor to Huge and was among the colleagues she spoke with while considering Thursday’s decision.
“That’s why we all keep the network,” Huge said of the counsel she received. “We compete like crazy against one another, but we’re certainly all in this for the betterment of young people.”
W&M athletics has trimmed salaries, limited travel, stopped hiring and, for the imperiled sports, made a concerted effort to increase private funding. But that wasn’t enough.
Absent further measures, the department projected a three-year shortfall of $9.7 million. After honoring the scholarships of all affected athletes, W&M projects $3.66 million in annual savings, or 12% of its current athletics budget.
The Tribe announced in February a $57-million facilities project, the centerpiece of which is a renovation to Kaplan Arena. Huge said she does not anticipate scaling back that plan, and given that it includes a 36,000-square foot performance center/practice complex that will enhance the entire department, nor should she.
“We turned over every single rock,” Huge said, “and made sure this was absolutely the necessary decision, and while it’s a very difficult one, I am confident, and we are confident as an institution, that this truly sets the course for success in the future, and sustained success in the future.”
