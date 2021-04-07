'Termite' Zyquan Bessant: source of low-level infestation for offenses facing W&M

“I was excited because it was a Division I school and I really didn’t have opportunities at the Division I level,” said Bessant. His height, more than his production, seemed to be the reason. William & Mary invited Bessant to attend. The 5-10 nose tackle was required to prove himself all over again. Bessant knew that was coming.

“I was not worried. I was born in South Carolina. All my family is from down south. Not everybody is 6-5, but everybody’s strong,” he said. “I didn’t have any doubt in my mind (playing time would come at W&M), because I knew my work ethic. I knew what type of person I was, and I was going to stay true to that.

“Now, there are some big guys, especially in the CAA. But at the end of the day, it’s not always about size. You’ve got some guys that are big and don’t know what to do with that size. And you’ve got some guys like me who can make it work regardless of height, or whatever the circumstances.”

Leverage, quickness, balance, and what Bessant calls “violent hands” help him excel on the line. Some of that came from his days as a wrestler, Bessant feels sure.