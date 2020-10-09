Thursday night, W&M interim AD said he welcomes viable scenarios for sports reinstatement

"A shared path forward" is how W&M is framing the ongoing October discussion regarding the cuts. Rowe asked for additional conversation among the W&M community in order to more clearly explain the reasons for the move, and to receive additional feedback about ways the cuts could be avoided.

With charts and graphs Thursday night, Martin showed the depths of the budget problems faced by W&M athletics, which intends to move ahead with 16 sports, rather than 23, and prioritize football and men's and women's basketball.

"As much as our ethos has been doing more with less, we ultimately reach a point at which we have to consider if we're simply expecting less from less," said Martin.

COVID-19 is not the cause of the budget issues, but the pandemic exacerbated the situation, according to Martin.

"If an effected sport would like to be reinstated, it has to be able to do so with Title IX compliance, with providing ongoing budget stability - not in the near term, ongoing long-term budget stability - and it has to do so within a Division I identity," said Martin.