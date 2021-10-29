TJ alum Jalen Jackson ran with Villanova opportunity, faces W&M resistance next

Covington may play, or may not play, against the Tribe, according to Ferrante.

W&M coach Mike London classified Saturday’s game as “another opportunity to see where this football team is.”

That’s difficult to determine. On the one hand, the Tribe are 5-1 against FCS competition since opening with a 43-0 loss at Virginia. They’ve won a couple of road games (Colgate, Elon) and spanked Towson 40-14 last time out. W&M was picked 11th of 12 in the CAA preseason poll. Based on that, it's overachieving.

On the other hand, W&M is about to enter the rough rear end of a back-loaded schedule. After Villanova, the Tribe play at Delaware, and then close the regular-season with games against No. 5 James Madison and rival Richmond. W&M is young in key spots and later in the season would seem to be the right time to tackle a demanding stretch.

“The goal is to improve, and obviously you have the opportunity to do that in the training that leads up to training camp,” said London. “And then in the training camp itself, and then your first few opponents … We can’t control who it is we play, but we can control how we play and how we execute certain things.