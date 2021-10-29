TJ alum Jalen Jackson ran with Villanova opportunity, faces W&M resistance next

To college football coaches, players such as Jalen Jackson are roster-management gold. They contribute and do not transfer, though they aren’t starters.
Jackson, from Thomas Jefferson High, is a senior at Villanova, where the 5-foot-9 215-pounder has carried the ball, and occasionally caught it, on a fairly regular basis since his freshman year. He’ll almost surely provide something when the No. 4 Wildcats (6-1, 4-0 CAA) host William & Mary (5-2, 3-1 CAA) Saturday afternoon.
Jackson is no all-league candidate, but a difference-maker under the right circumstances. Villanova’s top tailback, Justin Covington, was unavailable last Saturday against Rhode Island because of injury.
In stepped Jackson, who rushed for a career-high 104 yards on 12 carries, for a per-tote average of 8.7 yards, in a 44-0 win.
“Jalen's doing a great job. He’s been patiently waiting for his opportunities,” said Villanova coach Mark Ferrante. “We have a real good running-back room, or at least we think we do, and we’ve got some nice depth there. You can never keep four guys, or more, happy because there’s just not enough carries in a game.
"[Covington] wasn’t able to play ... so Jalen was provided with more opportunities, and to his credit, he took advantage of the opportunities.”
Covington may play, or may not play, against the Tribe, according to Ferrante.
W&M coach Mike London classified Saturday’s game as “another opportunity to see where this football team is.”
That’s difficult to determine. On the one hand, the Tribe are 5-1 against FCS competition since opening with a 43-0 loss at Virginia. They’ve won a couple of road games (Colgate, Elon) and spanked Towson 40-14 last time out. W&M was picked 11th of 12 in the CAA preseason poll. Based on that, it's overachieving.
On the other hand, W&M is about to enter the rough rear end of a back-loaded schedule. After Villanova, the Tribe play at Delaware, and then close the regular-season with games against No. 5 James Madison and rival Richmond. W&M is young in key spots and later in the season would seem to be the right time to tackle a demanding stretch.
“The goal is to improve, and obviously you have the opportunity to do that in the training that leads up to training camp,” said London. “And then in the training camp itself, and then your first few opponents … We can’t control who it is we play, but we can control how we play and how we execute certain things.
“We’ve improved in measures that you can quantify in terms of production offensively, defensively … It’s more about us and how we improve than who we’re playing.”
The next step for the Tribe, who lead the CAA in rushing (211 yards per game), is upgraded passing. They rank No. 108 among 123 FCS teams with an average of 143 passing yards. In a related matter, the quarterback is a freshman, Darius Wilson, who may need his biggest passing game for the Tribe to threaten Villanova. The Wildcats allow 74 ground yards per game, fifth nationally.
Villanova’s lone defeat was a 38-17 setback at Penn State.
“That moment didn’t seem too big for our guys … I like the maturity of this team,” said Ferrante. “I love the way our guys are responding and reacting to things when it’s time to respond and react.”
Exhibit A: Jalen Jackson.
