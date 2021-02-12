Trial again delayed for man charged with killing L-D, W&M football standout Nate Evans

The trial of the man accused in March of 2019 of murdering Nate Evans, a Lee-Davis High School graduate who went on to play running back at William & Mary, has again been postponed.

It was scheduled to begin on Feb. 22 in Norfolk Circuit Court. That will not occur because of another suspension of that court’s jury trials, delayed as a result of the global health crisis.

Chesapeake resident Kri’Shawn Beamon, charged in Evans’ death, has been in continuous custody since his arrest on March 26, 2019, the Norfolk Circuit Court clerk, George E. Schaefer, wrote in an email response to a Times-Dispatch inquiry about the case.

According to Schaefer, Beamon went before Judge Everett Martin on Sept. 26, 2019, for a bond hearing. Bond was denied. Beamon’s attorney filed a motion to reconsider bond on Dec. 2, 2020, but the motion has yet to be placed on the docket before Judge Martin.

Beamon’s trial was originally scheduled to start July 13, 2020, but a jury trial was not possible because of moratorium on jury trials throughout Virginia in response to the coronavirus pandemic.