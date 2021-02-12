Trial again delayed for man charged with killing L-D, W&M football standout Nate Evans

The trial of the man accused in March of 2019 of murdering Nate Evans, a Lee-Davis High School graduate who went on to play running back at William & Mary, has again been postponed.
It was scheduled to begin on Feb. 22 in Norfolk Circuit Court. That will not occur because of another suspension of that court’s jury trials, delayed as a result of the global health crisis.
Chesapeake resident Kri’Shawn Beamon, charged in Evans’ death, has been in continuous custody since his arrest on March 26, 2019, the Norfolk Circuit Court clerk, George E. Schaefer, wrote in an email response to a Times-Dispatch inquiry about the case.
According to Schaefer, Beamon went before Judge Everett Martin on Sept. 26, 2019, for a bond hearing. Bond was denied. Beamon’s attorney filed a motion to reconsider bond on Dec. 2, 2020, but the motion has yet to be placed on the docket before Judge Martin.
Beamon’s trial was originally scheduled to start July 13, 2020, but a jury trial was not possible because of moratorium on jury trials throughout Virginia in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Beamon allegedly shot and killed Evans, who was 19, near Norfolk's Old Dominion University on March 21, 2019. Beamon was charged with second-degree murder, robbery, and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Those charges were certified in August of 2019. Beamon was 20 at the time of the alleged offenses. Police said they found Beamon's phone by shell casings at the scene.
In a preliminary hearing held in August of 2019, testimony indicated Evans, with a companion, intended to sell marijuana to Beamon, who tried to steal it. Evans chased Beamon before shots were fired.
Evans starred at Lee-Davis in Hanover County and was William & Mary's leading rusher in 2017 as a true freshman. He gained 476 yards on 119 carries that year. Evans played in nine games in 2018 and gained 208 yards on 70 rushes.
