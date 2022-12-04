 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tribe gear up for chilly Friday night date at Montana State

W&M coach Mike London has the Tribe in the FCS quarterfinals for the fifth time in program history.

It’s time for William & Mary to gear up for a trip to Bozeman, Mont., and layering would seem to be wise.

The fifth-seeded Tribe (11-1) will meet fourth-seeded Montana State (11-1) in Bozeman Friday night at 10:15 p.m. (EST) in an FCS playoffs quarterfinal that will be televised by ESPN2.

Temperatures are projected to be in the teens Friday night in Bozeman, and snow is a possibility, according to long-range forecasts. The start time will be 8:15 p.m. in Bozeman.

William & Mary eliminated Gardner-Webb 54-14 in Williamsburg on Saturday, when Montana State knocked out Weber State 33-25. Montana State’s only loss is a 68-28 defeat at Oregon State in mid-September.

The Bobcats, of the Big Sky Conference, rank second among FCS teams in rushing (331 yards per game), and the Tribe ranks fourth (277 ypg).

