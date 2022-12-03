Tribe gobble up guest Gardner-Webb 54-14 in second round of FCS playoffs

WILLIAMSBURG – William & Mary’s first appearance in the FCS playoffs since 2015 did not last long, competitively speaking.

The Tribe, seeded fifth, gobbled up Gardner-Webb 54-14 to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth time in program history. A defense that caused four first-half turnovers among G-W's total of six, and a couple of lengthy touchdown completions from Darius Wilson to JT Mayo, positioned W&M for a 34-0 lead at the break.

The Tribe (11-1), who set their playoff record for points and total offense (608 yards), gear up - layering seems appropriate - for a quarterfinal meeting at fourth-seeded Montana State (11-1), which bounced visiting Weber State 33-25 Saturday, when the high in Bozeman, Mont., was 27 degrees.

"As you start moving forward in the playoffs like this, you've got to be at your best," said W&M coach Mike London. "And we were at our best today."

Before halftime, W&M caused a pair of fumbles it recovered - linebackers Trey Watkins and Brayden Staib (Midlothian High) - and came up with two interceptions – Tye Freeland (Dinwiddie High) and Ryan Poole. Freeland had a second INT in the second half.

"It changes the complesion of the game," London said of the turnovers. "It's the culmination of the turnovers and when they happened, and then the offense's ability to do something with the ball."

It wasn’t as if the Tribe offense needed a load of help from that disruptive defense. They outgained the Runnin’ Bulldogs 380-146 in the first half.

Back-to-back big shots propelled W&M: a 34-yard TD pass from Wilson to Mayo on a post pattern with 13:35 left in the second quarter that made it 14-0, and a 43-yard scoring strike involving the same two players 62 seconds later that resulted in a 21-0 advantage.

"When we took the play-action shots, we knew that JT was going to be open over the top," said Wilson. "He got the first touchdown, and we went right back to him our next offensive play."

Three of G-W's losses were delivered by FBS opponents, but the Runnin' Bulldogs were not outclassed by Coastal Carolina (31-27), Marshall (28-7), or Liberty (21-20). William & Mary, passing, running and defending effectively, outclassed G-W.

Wilson, the sophomore lefty from Bronx, N.Y., completed 14 of 24 for 240 yards and three TDs (no interceptions), and finished with 89 rushing yards on eight carries.

"(Wilson) did a great job using his legs, throwing the ball downfield. It was just fun to watch," said London.

The Tribe played without injured tailback Malachi Imoh (709 rushing yards during the regular season), but W&M roughed up the Runnin’ Bulldogs with its two other capable runners, Bronson Yoder (72 yards, two TDs) and Donavyn Lester (87), whose 69-yard run set up his 6-yard touchdown in the first half.

The afternoon game began in light rain. Precipitation stopped in the second quarter.

W&M, co-champion of the CAA (with New Hampshire) and winner of the league’s automatic bid via tie-breaking procedure, earned a first-round bye.

"The time off is always good after a full season," said W&M defensive tackle Nate Lynn, who caused a fumble. "We appreciated that, and we took full advantage of that. Everybody came back ready to go, real aggressive."

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-6), champions of the Big South Conference, won 52-41 at Eastern Kentucky by rushing for 405 yards last Saturday to land their spot in the second round. They had 200 rushing yards at W&M, and most were meaningless gains after the outcome had been determined.

"The preparation was just out of this world," Lynn said.

Gardner-Webb’s quarterback, redshirt senior Bailey Fisher, was helped off with 9:29 remaining in the second quarter after being tackled. Fisher, the Big South offensive player of the year, did not return.