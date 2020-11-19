Undrafted, W&M's Nathan Knight quickly receives opportunity from Atlanta Hawks

William & Mary graduate Nathan Knight was not selected in Wednesday night’s two-round NBA Draft. He didn’t have to wait long to receive an opportunity from an NBA team.

The 6-foot-10 Knight on Thursday agreed to a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks. Players on two-way contracts typically spend the majority of the season in the G League, and commonly are called up to NBA rosters for stretches depending on injuries and other factors.

Atlanta’s G League affiliate is the College Park Skyhawks, who are based in suburban Atlanta and play at the 3,500-seat Gateway Center.

Knight, who’s from Syracuse, N.Y., averaged 20.7 points and 10.5 rebounds as a senior last season while hitting 29 of 95 3-point attempts (30.5%). He was named national mid-major player of the year after being recognized by the CAA as player of the year and defensive player of the year, and left W&M with a degree in business analytics.

A four-year starter, Knight scored 2,141 points, second most in program history.