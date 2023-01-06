Vincent Brown goes from W&M defensive coordinator to N.C. A&T coach

North Carolina A&T joins CAA Football this year and the Aggies will have a coach very familiar with the league.

Vincent Brown, William & Mary’s defensive coordinator for the last four seasons, has been hired as N.C. A&T’s coach, the school in Greensboro, N.C., announced Friday.

Brown was an All-Pro linebacker for the New England Patriots 1991-93. Before joining coach Mike London at W&M, Brown worked for London at Howard University, at Virginia, and at the University of Richmond. Brown also was an assistant at Connecticut and with the Dallas Cowboys.

In a W&M release, London said Brown “has earned the opportunity to lead his own program.” Brown supervised a defense that helped the Tribe share the 2022 CAA championship. Brown coached the CAA defensive player of the year, linebacker John Pius, and the league defensive rookie of the year, defensive back Jalen Jones.

Brown, an Atlanta native who starred at Mississippi Valley State before his NFL career, succeeds Sam Washington, who parted ways with N.C. A&T in mid-December after four years. In Washington’s final season, the Aggies went 7-4, 4-1 in the Big South Conference.