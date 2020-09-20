W&M AD Samantha Huge acknowledges statements 'clearly fell short' of school standards

William & Mary Athletic Director Samantha Huge acknowledged that the school’s Sept. 3 statements regarding the discontinuation of seven sports contained several similarities to statements released by Stanford in early July after that school cut 11 sports.
Huge said in a Friday afternoon W&M statement that “Our goal was to emulate best practices, not imitate. We clearly fell short of the William & Mary community’s standards.”
W&M’s statements regarding its elimination of sports closely followed many of the same themes emphasized by Stanford, and were similarly worded in some cases. Huge, W&M’s director athletics since May of 2017, for years has considered Stanford Athletic Director Bernard Muir a mentor.
While Muir was AD at Georgetown, he hired Huge as compliance coordinator. After Muir became AD at Delaware, he added Huge in an expanded role on his staff there. W&M was scheduled to open its 2020 football season at Stanford before the global health crisis caused postponement of the Tribe's game activity until, potentially, the spring.
“As we prepared to announce the very difficult decision to eliminate seven varsity programs, we consulted with professional colleagues and peers at several institutions, including Stanford University,” Huge said in her Friday statement. “We were seeking to engage a thoughtful process, then communicate those actions as respectfully as possible.
“Upon reflection, we should have taken more care with the review of the materials we shared with our community. At the end of the day, regardless of the drafting process, I take responsibility and we will do better. Above all, the goal was to convey respect to those most directly affected. I regret very much that we did not meet that goal.”
In a move William & Mary said was based on finances, men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball will be eliminated following this school year. The seven programs have about 120 student-athletes and 13 coaches.
The cuts will leave William & Mary with 16 sports, which is about the norm for comparable Division I schools in Virginia. The University of Richmond has 16, James Madison has 17 and Old Dominion University has 18. Division I schools are required to have a minimum of 14 teams (seven for men and seven for women, or six for men and eight for women).
“In the coming weeks we will share, with more transparency, our process and the data that led us to our decision regarding Division I athletics,” Huge said in her Friday statement.
The discontinuation of the seven sports extended a notable transition period in W&M athletics under Huge. In November of 2018, she replaced football coach Jimmye Laycock, who retired after 39 years at W&M, with Mike London.
In March of 2019, Huge made a controversial change in the leadership of the men’s basketball program. She dismissed Tony Shaver, W&M’s coach for 16 years. After his mostly successful tenure, Huge said the move was part of the Tribe’s plan to “raise the bar to pursue excellence.”
Huge hired Dane Fischer, who was a George Mason assistant, as Shaver’s successor.
Huge earned a law degree from Campbell University and an undergraduate degree from Gordon (Mass.) College, where she was a member of the women’s basketball team. At W&M, Huge (HOO-ghee) succeeded Terry Driscoll, who held the position for 21 years. Huge previously worked in athletics departments at Delaware, Georgetown, Wake Forest, Illinois and Michigan State.
