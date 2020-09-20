W&M AD Samantha Huge acknowledges statements 'clearly fell short' of school standards

“Upon reflection, we should have taken more care with the review of the materials we shared with our community. At the end of the day, regardless of the drafting process, I take responsibility and we will do better. Above all, the goal was to convey respect to those most directly affected. I regret very much that we did not meet that goal.”

In a move William & Mary said was based on finances, men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball will be eliminated following this school year. The seven programs have about 120 student-athletes and 13 coaches.

The cuts will leave William & Mary with 16 sports, which is about the norm for comparable Division I schools in Virginia. The University of Richmond has 16, James Madison has 17 and Old Dominion University has 18. Division I schools are required to have a minimum of 14 teams (seven for men and seven for women, or six for men and eight for women).

“In the coming weeks we will share, with more transparency, our process and the data that led us to our decision regarding Division I athletics,” Huge said in her Friday statement.