W&M AD search winding down. Here are names still associated with opening.

William & Mary’s search for an athletic director is nearing completion and school representatives apparently spoke to a few candidates who work in the area of Annapolis, Md., and have Tribe connections.

Two member of Navy’s athletics administration, Robb Dunn and Michael Paulus, are involved and Brian Shallcross, the general manager of the Double-A Bowie Baysox, was involved. Paulus and Shallcross are former Tribe football players.

W&M intends to have a new AD in place by early July, according to Jeremy Martin, the interim director of athletics since October, when AD Samantha Huge and W&M parted company after a decision to discontinue seven of 23 sports following the 2020-21 school year. That plan has since been dropped. Martin will transition back to his role in the office of the school president.

Also on W&M’s radar are Kim Record, the director of athletics at UNC Greensboro, and Troy Austin, the former Longwood AD who is the senior associate director of athletics for internal affairs at Duke.

The W&M search committee, co-chaired by Martin, is managed and staffed by school consultants and assisted by former Virginia AD Craig Littlepage, who’s affiliated with of Collegiate Sports Associates.