W&M AD search winding down. Here are names still associated with opening.

William & Mary’s search for an athletic director is nearing completion and school representatives apparently spoke to a few candidates who work in the area of Annapolis, Md., and have Tribe connections.
Two member of Navy’s athletics administration, Robb Dunn and Michael Paulus, are involved and Brian Shallcross, the general manager of the Double-A Bowie Baysox, was involved. Paulus and Shallcross are former Tribe football players.
W&M intends to have a new AD in place by early July, according to Jeremy Martin, the interim director of athletics since October, when AD Samantha Huge and W&M parted company after a decision to discontinue seven of 23 sports following the 2020-21 school year. That plan has since been dropped. Martin will transition back to his role in the office of the school president.
Also on W&M’s radar are Kim Record, the director of athletics at UNC Greensboro, and Troy Austin, the former Longwood AD who is the senior associate director of athletics for internal affairs at Duke.
The W&M search committee, co-chaired by Martin, is managed and staffed by school consultants and assisted by former Virginia AD Craig Littlepage, who’s affiliated with of Collegiate Sports Associates.
Dunn has been a member of the Navy athletics department since 2007, and is currently deputy director of athletics/administration. Previously, he spent six years on the W&M athletics staff.
Paulus, an ex-W&M quarterback who is the former director of VCU’s Ram Athletic Fund, is Navy’s senior associate AD/development.
Austin, a Duke graduate who played football and was a captain for the Blue Devils, was Longwood’s AD 2008-18. He left the Lancers to join Duke’s athletics administration.
Record has been UNC Greensboro’s AD for 12 years. Previously, she worked 13 years as the senior associate athletics director at Florida State. Record is a Charlottesville native who graduated from the University of Virginia and worked in that school’s athletics department from 1984 to 1995. She was strongly considered for the University of Richmond’s AD job before Keith Gill was hired in 2012.
W&M in September announced it would discontinue seven sports - men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball - when this school year ended because of financial issues. W&M then reinstated those sports in response to Title IX and alumni pressure, and behind elevated philanthropy.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor