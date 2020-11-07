W&M advances with athletics fluidity in leadership and sports, without compensated AD

William & Mary stabilized its athletics house, for the time being, by continuing all seven sports scheduled to be cut following this academic year. W&M carries on with gender-equity and financial evaluations, which may result in sports eliminations or additions of women’s sports, options explored in pursuit of Title IX compliance and budget recovery.

The future leadership of the athletic department remains similarly fluid. Interim director Jeremy Martin is expected to stay in that position until the close of the spring semester, though that hasn't been confirmed by the school. Martin, 41, stepped in for Samantha Huge on Oct. 6 after she left in the wake of objections to sports cuts, announced on Sept. 3, and how they were handled.

Martin shifted from his position as chief of staff for the school president, Katherine A. Rowe. W&M hasn't addressed if Martin will become AD, and in multiple interviews, Martin hasn’t definitively stated if he wants the job.