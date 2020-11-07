W&M advances with athletics fluidity in leadership and sports, without compensated AD

William & Mary stabilized its athletics house, for the time being, by continuing all seven sports scheduled to be cut following this academic year. W&M carries on with gender-equity and financial evaluations, which may result in sports eliminations or additions of women’s sports, options explored in pursuit of Title IX compliance and budget recovery.
The future leadership of the athletic department remains similarly fluid. Interim director Jeremy Martin is expected to stay in that position until the close of the spring semester, though that hasn't been confirmed by the school. Martin, 41, stepped in for Samantha Huge on Oct. 6 after she left in the wake of objections to sports cuts, announced on Sept. 3, and how they were handled.
Martin shifted from his position as chief of staff for the school president, Katherine A. Rowe. W&M hasn't addressed if Martin will become AD, and in multiple interviews, Martin hasn’t definitively stated if he wants the job.
“This has been a fairly tough month, but I will simply say the alumni, the friends, the people who are here on campus, this is an incredible place that anyone would be fortunate to work at and I’m grateful that I’ve been here for the 13 years I have,” he said. “I mean it when I say it is an honor to serve our incredible student-athletes, coaches and staff. And as long as Katherine thinks I’m doing that well, then I’m happy to do my very best.”
Huge left with about a year-and-a-half remaining on her five-year contract. There was no indication in comments from Rowe or the rector of the board of visitors, John E. Littel, of “for cause” termination. When Huge departed on Oct. 6, Rowe wrote, "Director Huge and I have mutually agreed that it is best to part ways so the university can focus on the critical questions facing W&M athletics."
Based on information supplied by a school spokesperson, Huge is being paid what she is owed through May 1, 2022, her contract’s end date. Huge’s annual salary was $255,000, with about $382,500 due following her departure, if a per-month rate is applied for 18 remaining months.
“Ms. Huge has an employment agreement … that entitles her to payment through May 1, 2022. That obligation will be honored according to its terms and we are in the process of finalizing the timeline for implementation,” Suzanne Clavet, the school’s director of news and media, wrote in response to an inquiry from The Times-Dispatch.
The offer letter sent to Huge on March 9, 2017, by W&M’s president at the time, W. Taylor Reveley III, stipulated that Huge’s deal included the $255,000 salary plus an annual car allowance not to exceed $6,500, a country-club membership, moving expenses, and a cell phone or allowance for one. The letter, signed by Huge, also described $10,000 and $5,000 bonuses associated with achievements of teams, graduation rates, and revenue generation.
Base pay of $382,500 due Huge following her departure comes after a substantial W&M outlay to former men’s basketball coach Tony Shaver, fired in March of 2019. On Friday, Dennis Cordell, Shaver’s agent, said Shaver was owed about $1.7 million by the school for remaining years on his contract.
W&M on Sept. 23 was threatened with a Title IX lawsuit linked to the planned sports cuts. The suit was not filed after W&M changed course, but the school is paying about $125,000 in clients' costs and attorneys' fees.
