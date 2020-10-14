W&M aims to wrap up re-evaluation of sports cuts on or around Nov. 11, signing day

William & Mary continues to examine substantive plans to avoid the discontinuation of seven sports, and that process could wrap up on or around Nov. 11, according to the school.

That is the initial signing day for Division I sports other than football. Making a final decision on the status of men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball by Nov. 11 would allow the coaches of those Tribe sports to build future rosters with prospects considering other schools.

Or it could bring closure to some or all of the affected W&M sports. The story began on Sept. 3, when W&M announced that those seven teams are scheduled for discontinuation at the conclusion of this academic year.

It's common for recruits who are not scholarship recipients to make college decisions on or around signing day as Division I teams manage rosters sizes.

Jeremy Martin, the Tribe’s interim athletic director, said Nov. 11 is a date that’s “definitely in mind.” But he added the date might be more meaningful to some of the seven sports than others.