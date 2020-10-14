W&M aims to wrap up re-evaluation of sports cuts on or around Nov. 11, signing day

William & Mary continues to examine substantive plans to avoid the discontinuation of seven sports, and that process could wrap up on or around Nov. 11, according to the school.
That is the initial signing day for Division I sports other than football. Making a final decision on the status of men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball by Nov. 11 would allow the coaches of those Tribe sports to build future rosters with prospects considering other schools.
Or it could bring closure to some or all of the affected W&M sports. The story began on Sept. 3, when W&M announced that those seven teams are scheduled for discontinuation at the conclusion of this academic year.
It's common for recruits who are not scholarship recipients to make college decisions on or around signing day as Division I teams manage rosters sizes.
Jeremy Martin, the Tribe’s interim athletic director, said Nov. 11 is a date that’s “definitely in mind.” But he added the date might be more meaningful to some of the seven sports than others.
Martin said he will continue to meet with the coaches of those sports as they “help me understand what the right time is to your sport to make sure that we’ve done everything possible.”
Samantha Huge left her job as athletic director on Oct. 6, and was replaced by Martin, the chief of staff in the president’s office. The school president, Katherine A. Rowe, before Huge departed said that W&M would explore potential solutions through October.
According to Rowe, W&M’s “first and most important task is to rebuild the trust of this community and to repair the distress we have caused our student-athletes, families and alumni.”
Martin said October will include “conversations with alumni groups from the affected programs and obviously we’re doing everything we can do to serve the student-athletes and walk with them at this time.
“We’re going to engage folks. We’re going to be forthright and honest about the magnitude of the challenge. We’re going to see if there’s anything viable, and then we’re going to run as hard as we can to chase down any of those possibilities.”
According to W&M, discontinuation of the seven sports was a move necessitated by deep financial problems in the athletics department. W&M would go from 23 sports to 16.
About three weeks after the Sept. 3 announcement, W&M determined that a closer examination of the situation was appropriate, and started by providing additional information to the public about the budget issues.
W&M has yet to give indications that any of the seven sports will be reinstated, but Martin did not discount the possibility.
“Could I see pathways for most of the seven? Yes,” he said. “Is there a real challenge in those pathways? Absolutely.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor