W&M, athletic director Samantha Huge part ways

On the same day, W&M announced that it would spend October re-evaluating the sports cuts and sharing information that led to them. Huge said she would meet members of the teams designated for elimination. Also involved in those discussions will be the executive committee of the Tribe Club, which is the school's fundraising organization for athletics. Additionally, W&M will hold a pair of virtual sessions for conversations, open to the public, about the cuts.

"Our sincere hope is that these approaches will result in a vital step forward in our efforts to open dialogue and rebuild trust, aligned with our core values, as we consider the path forward," Huge wrote.

Now, Martin will take Huge's place on this listening tour, which aims to establish the Tribe's athletics priorities as the school tries to determine how much W&M athletics should be about emphasizing football and men's and women's basketball, and how much should W&M be about a broad-based athletics program. Where should the majority of its resources be directed?