W&M avoided Title IX suit, but owes nearly $125,000 in 'clients' costs and attorneys' fees'

On Oct. 19, W&M reinstated women’s gymnastics, women’s swimming and women’s volleyball.

“In addition, as part of an agreement reached with an attorney representing the women’s programs, the university committed to bringing its athletics program into full Title IX compliance by 2022-23 and to completing a thorough gender equity review by the summer of 2021,” Jeremy Martin, the interim athletic director since Oct. 6, said in a W&M statement released Thursday.

In 1991, Bryant threatened to sue William & Mary for Title IX violations after it announced plans to eliminate its women’s basketball and women’s swimming teams, along with the men’s swimming team and wrestling, in a cost-cutting move. The school reinstated all four teams.

In an Oct. 22 interview with The Times-Dispatch, Bryant said, "Many, many schools are in violation of Title IX right now. They are not being held accountable because the federal government has never filed an enforcement action relating to intercollegiate sports and Title IX, and because young women going to college understandably have no particular interest in suing their schools unless and until the school does something that directly affects their lives in a dramatic way.

"That is what's happening when a school eliminates an active, successful women's team."