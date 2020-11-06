W&M avoided Title IX suit, but owes nearly $125,000 in 'clients' costs and attorneys' fees'

William & Mary avoided being hit with a Title IX lawsuit this fall, but did not avoid having to cover costs associated with the threat. W&M owes the Bailey Glasser firm about $125,000, according to correspondence between the school and Bailey Glasser. The payment is scheduled to be made by Nov. 19.
Bailey Glasser attorney Arthur H. Bryant wrote to W&M’s president, Katherine A. Rowe, on Sept. 23, about three weeks after the school announced that it planned to discontinue seven sports following this academic year. Rowe told the board of visitors on Sept. 25 that the school was dealing with “acute and intractable structural problems in funding athletics sustainably.”
Among the sports to be cut were women’s gymnastics, women’s volleyball, and women’s swimming. W&M noted at the time that reduction of athletics offerings and associated roster management would assure Title IX compliance.
Members of the affected women’s teams retained Bryant. In his letter to Rowe, Bryant detailed W&M’s Title IX violations, with and without the planned cuts. He threatened a lawsuit. W&M acknowledged that its plan did not meet Title IX’s equitable participation standards.
“In order to avoid the expense of litigation and without admitting liability, the university agrees to pay $124,866.90 for your clients’ costs and attorneys’ fees,” W&M’s university counsel, Carrie S. Nee, wrote to Bryant on Oct. 18.
On Oct. 19, W&M reinstated women’s gymnastics, women’s swimming and women’s volleyball.
“In addition, as part of an agreement reached with an attorney representing the women’s programs, the university committed to bringing its athletics program into full Title IX compliance by 2022-23 and to completing a thorough gender equity review by the summer of 2021,” Jeremy Martin, the interim athletic director since Oct. 6, said in a W&M statement released Thursday.
In 1991, Bryant threatened to sue William & Mary for Title IX violations after it announced plans to eliminate its women’s basketball and women’s swimming teams, along with the men’s swimming team and wrestling, in a cost-cutting move. The school reinstated all four teams.
In an Oct. 22 interview with The Times-Dispatch, Bryant said, "Many, many schools are in violation of Title IX right now. They are not being held accountable because the federal government has never filed an enforcement action relating to intercollegiate sports and Title IX, and because young women going to college understandably have no particular interest in suing their schools unless and until the school does something that directly affects their lives in a dramatic way.
"That is what's happening when a school eliminates an active, successful women's team."
William & Mary on Thursday announced the other four teams set to be discontinued – men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, men’s swimming and men’s gymnastics – will continue through at least 2021-22 “in order to take a phased approach that allows for a gender equity review paired with exploration of alternative solutions leading to a long-term financial plan.”
In the Oct. 18 letter W&M sent to Bailey Glasser regarding reinstatement of the women’s sports, the school wrote, ”the university retains discretion as to how to achieve gender equity and Title IX compliance within the financial constraints facing its athletic department.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor