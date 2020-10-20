W&M circled back to address gender equity, while 'budget challenges remain'

“Gender equity has always been part of our planning as we move forward with William & Mary athletics,” Jeremy Martin, the Tribe’s interim athletic director who shifted from his position as Rowe's chief of staff, said in a Tuesday interview. “And so once I’ve been in the [AD] chair for the last two weeks, we did a further in-depth review, and legal scrutiny, and realized that we needed to make some changes in order to meet the equity goals.

“But the equity goals were always part of the intended path forward.”

After the law firm Bailey Glasser was retained by the women’s gymnastics, women’s swimming and women’s volleyball teams to prevent their elimination, W&M restored them.

Bailey Glasser alleged a Title IX violation based on the percentage of women at W&M as it relates to the percentage of athletics opportunities available to women following the cuts. W&M hoped compliance was attainable by adjusting teams’ roster sizes, increasing women’s slots and decreasing those of men. That approach was unlikely to accomplish the goal of equity in participation by next fall, according to Martin.