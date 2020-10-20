W&M circled back to address Title IX compliance, while 'budget challenges remain'

Ex-W&M star Nathan Knight's protracted path to NBA shot
William & Mary evaluated Title IX compliance when choosing seven sports that would be discontinued for financial reasons, according to the school. The cuts announced on Sept. 3 and associated roster management failed to achieve gender equity, though W&M spent two years formulating the plan.
Title IX noncompliance precipitated the threat of a lawsuit, and W&M on Monday responded by reinstating the three women’s sports designated for elimination: gymnastics, swimming and volleyball. Still scheduled to be cut are men’s gymnastics, men’s swimming, and men’s indoor and outdoor track.
When the school announced the sports-reduction plan on Sept. 3, Katherine A. Rowe, W&M’s president, wrote: “Senior leadership in William & Mary athletics, members of the President's Executive Leadership Team, members of the Board of Visitors and the William & Mary Foundation have been closely engaged in charting the financial and competitive future of William & Mary athletics over the past two years.”
W&M’s director of athletics through those two years was Samantha Huge, who graduated from Campbell University’s law school and worked as Georgetown’s associate director of athletics for compliance 2006-09. Before starting at W&M in May of 2017, Huge was senior women’s administrator at Delaware and Texas A&M.
Yet the discontinuation plan W&M adopted did not remedy gender equity issues. Huge left W&M on Oct. 6 following protests about the sports cuts.
“Gender equity has always been part of our planning as we move forward with William & Mary athletics,” Jeremy Martin, the Tribe’s interim athletic director who shifted from his position as Rowe's chief of staff, said in a Tuesday interview. “And so once I’ve been in the [AD] chair for the last two weeks, we did a further in-depth review, and legal scrutiny, and realized that we needed to make some changes in order to meet the equity goals.
“But the equity goals were always part of the intended path forward.”
After the law firm Bailey Glasser was retained by the women’s gymnastics, women’s swimming and women’s volleyball teams to prevent their elimination, W&M restored them.
Bailey Glasser alleged a Title IX violation based on the percentage of women at W&M as it relates to the percentage of athletics opportunities available to women following the cuts. W&M hoped compliance was attainable by adjusting teams’ roster sizes, increasing women’s slots and decreasing those of men. That approach was unlikely to accomplish the goal of equity in participation by next fall, according to Martin.
Among the factors W&M considered when identifying sports that were originally eliminated were objectives of the school’s strategic plan, proven and/or potential for competitive success, viability as an NCAA sport, number of competing programs in the mid-Atlantic region, dedicated NCAA Division I-caliber facilities, operating costs, compliance with Title IX, alumni and donor financial support, and ability to generate revenue.
After restoring the three sports, Martin said the school “is moving on the gender-equity front, which is the right thing to do, and I was clear the first time I addressed the community that that was the most concrete frame.
“The budget challenges remain, and we are going to work with each program to say we need to engage our alumni and friends in a more robust way to generate support for all programs that we continue to offer.”
Martin acknowledged that the latest step taken by W&M to address gender inequity decreases the likelihood of reinstatement for men’s gymnastics, men’s swimming, men’s indoor track and men’s outdoor track.
“In looking within our commitment to make substantial progress on gender equity, what we do know is that it doesn’t appear that there’s an easy path for reinstatement,” said Martin.
According to Martin, W&M remains comfortable in the Colonial Athletic Association.
NOTE: On Wednesday at 7 p.m., W&M will hold a virtual meeting at tribeathletics.com to address the sports cuts. Panelists will answer submitted questions. Martin said he is expected to be joined by Amy Sebring, W&M’s chief operating officer, and Chelsey Burk, deputy director of athletics.
