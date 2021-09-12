W&M defense secures 24-3 win over Lafayette: Tribe visit Colgate next

William & Mary rode its defense to a 24-3 win over Lafayette at Zable Stadium Saturday night.

The Tribe (1-1) received interception returns for touchdowns from Gage Herdman (78 yards) and Quinn Osborne (18 yards), and recorded six sacks among 11 tackles for losses, to prevail while their offense struggled.

“Their quarterback was under duress most of the time. That’s a sign of good defense,” said W&M coach Mike London.

W&M totaled 173 yards, was three of 14 on third down, and scored its lone offensive touchdown on a 38-yard pass that deflected off Tribe receiver Anthony Mague and to grad transfer Cole Blackman (Atlee High, UVA, Illinois State).

Quarterback Hollis Mathis (9-20, 96 yards) returned to play following offseason shoulder surgery, but W&M was missing a handful of other offensive regulars, big-play tailback Malachi Imoh among them, because of injuries.

“Talk about grit and determination. It’s hard to win college football games,” said London.

The Tribe visits Colgate (0-2) Saturday. The Red Raiders were beaten 51-0 at Boston College to start the season, and at home lost 24-3 to Stony Brook Saturday.