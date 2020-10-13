W&M faculty members request new athletics strategic plan, reformation of sports governance

Three William & Mary faculty members on Tuesday recommended creation of a new strategic plan for athletics and called for a reformation of sports governance at the school in response to W&M’s Sept. 3 announcement that it will discontinue seven teams following this academic year.

According to Suzanne Hagedorn, an associate professor and the director of the undergraduate program for the school’s English department, “William & Mary has had a long tradition of shared governance, and its faculty expect to be involved in strategic planning for the university as a whole. These motions seek to address the flaws in the previous strategic plan and involve a broader base of faculty, students, and staff in decision-making rather than a hand-picked in-group.”

The requests were forwarded to members of the Faculty Assembly and intended for delivery to the school president, Katherine A. Rowe, and the Board of Visitors. The authors are Hagedorn; Katherine Guthrie, an associate professor of economics and finance; and Tom McSweeney, a law professor. Advice from colleagues contributed to the process, according to Hagedorn.

They ask for a new Athletics Task Force “with significant representation of W&M faculty, staff, students, and the local community to create a new strategic plan for W&M athletics.”