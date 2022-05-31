W&M fans now Chelsea F.C. fans? Ex-Tribe wrestler Todd Boehly is financial link.

William & Mary fans may want to start pulling for the English soccer club Chelsea, based on a common financial foundation.

A consortium led by W&M grad Todd Boehly (Class of 1996) on Monday purchased the Chelsea Football Club of The Premier League for $3.2 billion, the highest price ever paid for a sports team, according to the Associated Press.

Boehly, also part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, was in Williamsburg May 9 for the ceremonial groundbreaking for the $67-million William & Mary Athletics Complex. The school said the project would be "largely funded through private support," and Boehly provided one of the leadership gifts. Boehly wrestled at W&M, which discontinued the sport following the 1994-95 school year.

At the William & Mary groundbreaking, Boehly said he was a member of a fraternity that included many athletes, “and we lived by the work-hard, play-hard mantra, and had a really good time.”

The William & Mary Athletics Complex will feature the new Mackesy Sports Performance Center and a renovated Kaplan Arena, which opened as William & Mary Hall in 1971. W&M's director of athletics, Brian Mann, said he believes the project will "change the experience” of the school’s 500 student-athletes.

“Sports teaches emotional intelligence, sport then teaches you the ability to respond, get back up, do it again,” said Boehly, 48. “And to have a more exciting program here at William & Mary is really our goal. Having been here and played athletics, I think that to the extent we had better resources, we would have been better.”

He encouraged others to contribute to the William & Mary Athletics Center’s cost of completion. The first phase involves construction of the Mackesy Sports Performance Center, which will include a sports medicine area and strength-and-conditioning spaces that will benefit all 23 sports, a practice court (basketball, volleyball) and a recruiting area.

Additionally, Kaplan Arena will get new locker rooms, space for coaches' offices, a renovated weight room and a new academic center, along with new lighting, audio and scoreboard.

“It is going to change the campus, and it will change the campus in so many ways,” said Boehly. “So that’s why we’re excited about it.”

The school is approximately $2 million from securing necessary funds for completion of the first phase. W&M provided no target date for Phase One completion. The second phase will improve Kaplan Arena's seating areas, create new fan amenities, and renovate the entry lobby and building facade.

“We do want to win. We care a lot about winning, and it is an attitude,” said Boehly. “And when you … accept that not winning is OK, everything else kind of falls apart.”

Boehly attended the London School of Economics and made his money in investments and financing.