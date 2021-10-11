W&M freshman QB Darius Wilson: 'perfect combination of coach’s son, extremely athletic, extremely bright'

When Wilson arrived at W&M in August, the presumption was that either junior Hollis Mathis would have recovered from shoulder surgery and be ready to begin another season as a starter, or Arizona transfer Kevin Doyle would step in. Mathis wasn’t ready. Doyle participated in summer camp and then left William & Mary before classes started.

So Wilson was the Tribe’s quarterback at Virginia, which must seem ages ago considering the road he traveled since.

“I’ve enjoyed all of it,” Wilson said. “There have been lots of ups and downs. It’s all about adversity, battling back. First game, UVA, we got killed. So, you’ve got to keep pushing through that.

“The theme is just adversity and pushing forward.”

Mathis was in uniform and, based on pregame passing drills, available against Albany.

On homecoming, the Tribe trailed Albany 21-3 at halftime with this true freshman, Wilson, at QB, not an ideal setup for William & Mary. The picture changed rapidly. The Tribe received the second-half kickoff and drove 87 yards in 12 plays for a touchdown that cut the Great Danes’ lead to 21-10.