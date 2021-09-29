W&M has a bye week to sort through a quarterbacks quandary

One dazzled as a freshman in 2019, when healthy. Another has been dazzling on occasion as a freshman this season.

William & Mary has some sorting out to do at the quarterback position.

The Tribe (3-1, 1-0 CAA) takes Saturday off, which gives their coaching staff a couple of weeks to determine how to move forward at QB if Hollis Mathis’ shoulder injury isn’t prohibitive, which it has been.

This season, Mathis has played some, ineffectively for the most part, likely because of the shoulder problem.

But in 2019, Mathis, a 6-2, 175-pound junior from Pittsburgh, set season school records for total offense (1,522), passing yards (976) and rushing touchdowns (8) by a true freshman.

"I think he's a guy that's going to be a special player in [the CAA]. He throws the ball very well. He is very shifty and explosive in the run game," East Carolina coach Mike Houston, the former James Madison coach, said of Mathis in 2019.

Mathis' impressive 2019 production came despite him not being the same following the fourth game of that season, at East Carolina. There, he suffered the shoulder injury that eventually led to surgery, and the quarterbacks quandary that W&M coach Mike London now faces.