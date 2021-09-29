W&M has a bye week to sort through a quarterbacks quandary

One dazzled as a freshman in 2019, when healthy. Another has been dazzling on occasion as a freshman this season.
William & Mary has some sorting out to do at the quarterback position.
The Tribe (3-1, 1-0 CAA) takes Saturday off, which gives their coaching staff a couple of weeks to determine how to move forward at QB if Hollis Mathis’ shoulder injury isn’t prohibitive, which it has been.
This season, Mathis has played some, ineffectively for the most part, likely because of the shoulder problem.
But in 2019, Mathis, a 6-2, 175-pound junior from Pittsburgh, set season school records for total offense (1,522), passing yards (976) and rushing touchdowns (8) by a true freshman.
"I think he's a guy that's going to be a special player in [the CAA]. He throws the ball very well. He is very shifty and explosive in the run game," East Carolina coach Mike Houston, the former James Madison coach, said of Mathis in 2019.
Mathis' impressive 2019 production came despite him not being the same following the fourth game of that season, at East Carolina. There, he suffered the shoulder injury that eventually led to surgery, and the quarterbacks quandary that W&M coach Mike London now faces.
As Mathis continued on the mend, freshman Darius Wilson distinguished himself as he gained experience. Wilson on Monday was named national freshman of the week after accounting for 293 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in last Saturday’s 34-31 CAA win at Elon. He completed 14 of 20 for 198 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for a team-high 95 yards and a TD on 13 carries.
“He’s going to be a phenomenal player,” London said of Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound lefty from Bronx, N.Y. ”He never lets the highs get too high or the lows too low. He is even-keeled, which is a level of maturity that you want a lot of your players to have, but particularly at quarterback.”
London followed that by saying, “Hollis is our starting quarterback.”
Whether Mathis starts W&M's next game, Oct. 9 against visiting Albany (0-3, 0-1 CAA), will largely be dependent on the fitness of that surgically repaired throwing shoulder, London suggested. If Mathis is unable to play again, Wilson will remain in the saddle.
“There’s a synergy. Those guys support each other,” said London. “They’re helping each other with their developments ... I just think we've got two really, really great ones in Hollis Mathis and Darius.”
Players can retain their redshirt years if they participate in four or fewer games. Wilson, who signed with W&M in December of 2020, has played in three games. Mathis has played in two.
The Tribe, who opened with a 43-0 loss at Virginia, have a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2015, and are off to their best start since 2014. W&M defeated Lafayette (24-3) in Williamsburg, and Colgate (27-7) and Elon on the road. Each of those three teams is 1-3.
Wilson played against Virginia, Colgate and Elon. Mathis played against Lafayette (9-20 for 96 yards) and Colgate (no pass attempts).
According to London, tailback Malachi Imoh, the team’s fastest player and a standout during the spring-semester season, is expected back from a hamstring problem when the Tribe faces Albany, W&M’s homecoming guest. Imoh hasn’t played this season.
