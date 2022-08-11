W&M has two QBs with propulsive properties. Is snap-sharing sewn into game plan?

WILLIAMSBURG – Darius Wilson took a series of snaps at William & Mary’s Wednesday morning practice, and then Hollis Mathis did the same.

This scenario may be repeated on Tribe game days. Coach Mike London doesn’t seem vexed by the potential.

He saw it unfold last year and doesn’t discount a replay.

Wilson played in nine games during 2021, when the Tribe went 6-5 (4-4 CAA). Mathis participated in four, a strategic number because four or fewer games preserves redshirt status.

Wilson, a 6-foot-3 sophomore southpaw from New York, was named the CAA offensive rookie of the year, which would seem to subsequently ensure starting status.

That presumption fails to take into consideration how productive Mathis was as a true freshman in 2019, before he suffered an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder while running the ball during W&M’s fourth game, at East Carolina.

The shoulder issue, which greatly compromised Mathis’ passing ability following his return that year, eventually required surgery. The shoulder problem appeared to affect him last season, too.

More than a year from surgery, Mathis, from Pittsburgh, now seems to be closer to his old self in terms of passing.

“The great thing is we’ve got two quarterbacks that have game experience. That’s the most exciting thing,” said London, whose team opens at FBS member Charlotte on Sept. 2. “And they’re both battling for the opportunity right now to be No. 1, and the other the backup. We’re making sure they get the reps with the (first team).

“Whoever produces and performs the best, (he’s) going to be the one that’s going to start. But I wouldn’t say they both wouldn’t play, because there’s a possibility of that happening as well. So far, it’s been a very competitive competition between the two of them.”

In his first college game, the 6-2, 170-pound Mathis ran for 127 yards, the most by a Tribe quarterback in program history, which dates to 1893. Wilson last year gained 386 rushing yards.

“They can pull the ball down and make it happen, or we can do designed runs for them to make it happen,” said London. “I believe they’re surrounded by talented skill players, ball-in-hand players, that I think can help them as well.”

London seeks improved passing efficiency from both candidates.

Wilson last year established W&M's true-freshman records for passing yards (1,205) and total yards (1,591). He broke the marks set in 2019 by Mathis, who passed for 976 yards and gained 1,522 total yards despite the shoulder injury.

Having two quarterbacks with propulsive properties beats having one, as William & Mary’s CAA rival, Richmond, learned last season. The Spiders depended heavily on the passing and running of senior Joe Mancuso, who suffered a broken right index finger on the Spiders’ second offensive play at Virginia Tech on Sept. 25.

Mancuso missed a couple of games. UR struggled to generate offense with back-up Beau English. Mancuso returned at Stony Brook, rusty and still sore, maybe a week earlier than he should have, he acknowledged. Mancuso threw a pair of interceptions and lost a fumble at Stony Brook, where Richmond sustained its fifth consecutive loss.

As Mancuso healed, Spiders offense resumed rolling as it did early in the season, and they finished with four straight wins. UR also went 6-5 (4-4 CAA).