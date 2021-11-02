W&M hoops handles player procurement in old-school way: sign freshmen, develop them

“Last year I came in, and I definitely surprised myself with how well I played on the court, but I knew what I could bring off the court,” said Kochera, who’s from Arlington Heights, Ill. “As far as my leadership and role in the locker room, I really pride myself on my communication and ability to lead. So that was something I knew I could bring from the start.

“Once I started to do that, I think everything on the court kind of followed suit there … My role has definitely increased, especially because of the fact we’re [leaning on some inexperienced players] … I’m one of the older guys now, which is crazy, but I’m excited for the opportunity and looking forward to it.”

Fischer, who expects to start freshman Tyler Rice at point guard, recognizes the down side of depending heavily on young players. He also appreciates the long-term benefit.

“We saw the year that Connor had and what he was able to do, and one of the reasons he was able to do it was because he was able to play a lot,” said Fischer. “When you have guys that can play a good amount of minutes when they’re young, and can play those minutes within our program, the hope is when they develop a little bit and get a little older, that they’re guys who can you can really count on and can be guys that understand how we want to play and what we want to be about.