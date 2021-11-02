W&M hoops handles player procurement in old-school way: sign freshmen, develop them

The top four teams in the CAA basketball preseason poll – Delaware, Northeastern, Drexel and James Madison – have a combined 22 transfers. Three of those programs feature six each, and Drexel has four.
Last in that poll is William & Mary, which brought in one, 6-foot-7 Brandon Carroll, who played at Division II Florida Southern. “Our league got a lot older this year and we probably got a lot younger,” said third-year Tribe coach Dane Fischer. Seven of his players are freshmen or sophomores.
It’s not that Fischer swung and missed with a slew of transfers he was trying to enroll at W&M. The Tribe staff is going about things in an old-school way: sign freshmen and help them improve.
“We’re just constantly trying to find the right pieces that fit, and a group that can build into a really good competitive team,” said Fischer. “For us here, the way we’re trying to do that, at least initially, is a lot through high-school recruiting and developing players.”
The best player on last season’s 7-10 team (4-6 CAA) was wing Luke Loewe (16 ppg), a three-year starter who transferred as a graduate to Minnesota. That leaves 6-5 sophomore Connor Kochera (13.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg) as the presumed front man. Named the 2021 CAA rookie of the year, Kochera embraces the responsibility, though he has played only 16 Division I games because of the pandemic’s effect on his freshman season.
“Last year I came in, and I definitely surprised myself with how well I played on the court, but I knew what I could bring off the court,” said Kochera, who’s from Arlington Heights, Ill. “As far as my leadership and role in the locker room, I really pride myself on my communication and ability to lead. So that was something I knew I could bring from the start.
“Once I started to do that, I think everything on the court kind of followed suit there … My role has definitely increased, especially because of the fact we’re [leaning on some inexperienced players] … I’m one of the older guys now, which is crazy, but I’m excited for the opportunity and looking forward to it.”
Fischer, who expects to start freshman Tyler Rice at point guard, recognizes the down side of depending heavily on young players. He also appreciates the long-term benefit.
“We saw the year that Connor had and what he was able to do, and one of the reasons he was able to do it was because he was able to play a lot,” said Fischer. “When you have guys that can play a good amount of minutes when they’re young, and can play those minutes within our program, the hope is when they develop a little bit and get a little older, that they’re guys who can you can really count on and can be guys that understand how we want to play and what we want to be about.
“The challenge with that is they’re going to do it against a lot of guys this year that have three, four, five years of college experience. That’s a tall task. But I just feel like where we are as a program right now, the most important thing is adding good young players that can fit into the culture we want to try to build here and help us establish that. And there’s certainly some good opportunity for them to do that this year.”
When Fischer evaluates high-school prospects, he keeps in mind his ABCs: academics, basketball and character. “We just want to find guys that check those three boxes, and we have a fit [position-wise] in our program,” he said.
Those guys were found all over the place. The Tribe roster includes players from Virginia, Texas, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Illinois, California, Indiana, Ohio, Latvia and Spain.
“Because of our academic reputation here, it allows us to go out to different areas of the country, and because of our academic restrictions, we need to do that as well,” said Fischer.
W&M opens Nov. 10 at Wake Forest.
