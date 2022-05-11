W&M hoops pivots to 'new reality' - lost six players via transfer, gained five that way

WILLIAMSBURG – Coach Dane Fischer has eight basketball newcomers to blend with a handful of holdovers in a relatively short time. Throughout Division I, he’s got plenty of company in that daunting assignment.

Fischer’s case at William & Mary, however, is a pronounced reflection of the revolving doors that seem to have been installed at so many programs.

The Tribe lost six players via transfer from last season’s roster, and is bringing in five transfers. Fischer will also welcome three freshmen.

“There’s probably some of this that’s going to happen kind of on an annual basis in college basketball right now. I think that’s just the new reality,” Fischer, hired at W&M in April of 2019, said Monday, when the school held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a $67 million expansion/renovation project for the W&M Athletics Complex.

“I don’t think that means it’s a bad thing. I just think it’s going to be different than what it was certainly a couple of years ago when I got here.”

Across the land, coaches from now until the start of preseason practice will introduce offensive and defensive systems to bands of new players, who are also involved in strength-and-conditioning programs, and probably summer school, at their new universities.

When Fischer was named at William & Mary, he explained a developmental model for Tribe players, from first year to fourth year. He re-emphasized that point before last season, saying that the Tribe’s plan at that time was to focus on signing high-school prospects rather than transfers.

When the NCAA eliminated the provision that required transfers to sit out a season before they were eligible at their next school, however, transferring became far more prevalent. At W&M and elsewhere, coaching staffs were forced to adjust blueprints on the fly. Given the level of W&M's attrition, transfers were required just to be able put together a competitive roster with some experience.

“I think you have to embrace the opportunities that we have here. We talked all along about bringing in the right guys for William & Mary. They’re just going to be coming from some different places now,” said Fischer.

Adding to the transfer wave is the “bonus year” that the NCAA allowed winter-sports athletes from 2020-21, an extra season of eligibility that seems to be influencing even more basketball players to switch schools.

W&M went 5-27 last season and from that roster departed a half-dozen starters or rotation members: 6-5 sophomore Connor Kochera (11 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, 2021 CAA rookie of the year), 6-6 freshman Julian Lewis (7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, CAA all-rookie team), 6-1 sophomore Yuri Covington (7 ppg), 6-10 freshman Langdon Hatton (4.5 ppg), 6-9 senior Mehkel Harvey (2021 CAA all-defensive team), and 6-7 senior Quinn Blair (10 ppg, 4.5 rpg).

Fischer and his staff countered by bringing in these five transfers: 6-6 sophomore Gabe Dorsey (Vanderbilt), 6-0 graduate Anders Nelson (St. Thomas), 6-3 graduate Chris Mullins (Rice), 6-5 sophomore Matteus Case (Providence/Penn), and 6-8 junior Noah Collier (Pittsburgh).

Katherine A. Rowe, the school president, during Monday’s ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony for the W&M Athletics Complex noted the high-level conferences from which most of those transfers came, suggesting a bright future for Tribe hoops.

Additionally, these three freshmen are joining the Tribe: 6-7 Jack Karasinski, 6-10 Charlie Williams, and 6-5 Chase Lowe.

After all of the movement in the program, William & Mary put together a remarkably balanced roster, class-wise. Of 12 scholarship players, two are graduates, one is a senior, three are juniors, three are sophomores, and three are freshmen. Fischer appears to have executed well through the spring personnel challenges.

“All of those guys are coming to William & Mary because of the degree that they’re going to get here, because of the opportunity to play basketball at a great place that has great support in a great league (CAA),” he said. “So, we’re really excited about what we’re building for next year, and moving forward as well.”