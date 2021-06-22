W&M interim AD expresses reservations about Tribe continuing with 23 sports

Sports targeted for elimination were men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball. They are part of W&M’s 23-sport offering.

Martin, Rowe’s chief of staff and the interim AD since October, in his letter expressed reservations about whether W&M can sustain that number of sports and still provide its student-athletes a quality experience.

“At this institution, we should expect to excel in any endeavor we undertake. If that is what we expect, we should have the courage to reevaluate what and how much we can undertake to achieve this goal,” Martin wrote.

In the Colonial Athletic Association, the league to which W&M belongs, James Madison has 18 sports. Richmond (A-10, CAA for football) has 17, and Old Dominion (FBS Conference USA) has 18.

Asked by The Times-Dispatch in mid-May if the Tribe will have 23 sports, more or fewer in five years, Martin responded, "I think that's a great question, because I think all those options are on the table. If you ask me, 'In five years, does William & Mary athletics look the same?' I think it will be an improved version, which could mean any number of options, including additional opportunities for sports."