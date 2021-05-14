W&M interim AD Jeremy Martin ends challenging tenure seeking successor

Jeremy Martin seems uniquely qualified to co-chair the search committee looking for William & Mary’s next director of athletics. Martin has been the Tribe’s interim AD since mid-October, shepherding the department through one of the most challenging times in school history.
And this school was founded in 1693.
Not only did W&M deal with the pandemic that affected all aspects of collegiate sports, it endured an identity crisis. The Tribe in September announced it would discontinue seven of their 23 sports when this school year ended because of financial issues. W&M then reinstated those sports in response to Title IX and alumni pressure, and behind elevated philanthropy.
Athletics Director Samantha Huge lost her job along the way, with Martin shifting from his position as chief of staff for W&M’s president, Katherine A. Rowe.
Martin was out front with the fundraising plan to maintain the sports: men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and volleyball.
“I have heard from so many in our community kind commendations for the terrific job Dr. Martin has done in the role of interim director. I share that warm appreciation,” Rowe wrote in a letter to campus constituents. “He has fulfilled his charge with dedication, skill and patience.”
W&M’s search for a new AD has reached the interview stage, according to Martin, and the school intends to have the person in place by July. More, from Martin, who participated in a Thursday Q and A with the Times-Dispatch.
As the school year closes, how do you think you’ll remember October until now?
I think the first thing I’ll remember is the first time I got to see student-athletes practicing … As much as anything in this year, I think it’s important to remember the context. We weren’t certain we were going to give our student-athletes the chance to compete.
The second thing is, I think that it was a time in which William & Mary really revealed its character. What we’ve done in this period is lay out the challenges we face and I think that we’re building the courage and the community to acknowledge and take a hard look at things we need to do to be excellent and more financially sustainable, and equitable.
Why are you returning to the president’s office, or was that the plan all along?
Whenever you take an interim role, you always have to remember you’re an interim, and you can only do things that are in the best long-term interest of the department and the institution. And the second thing is, you have to remember you can’t stand still … When you’re thinking about the long-term interest of the department, it’s hard not to allow yourself to picture yourself within that.
The work of trying to advance the entire university is one of the things that draws me to William & Mary and keeps me here.
In five years, in your estimation, will William & Mary have 23 sports, or fewer, or more?
I think that’s a great question, because I think all those options are on the table. If you ask me, ‘In five years, does William & Mary athletics look the same?’ I think it will be an improved version, which could mean any number of options, including additional opportunities for sports.
As the co-chair of the search committee, how has the response been to the opening in terms of the depth and quality of the pool of applicants?
It’s been positive to the extreme. One of the things when you come through a tumultuous period like we have is I think you have to make sure you get it right when you go to the market … and you sort of have this moment as, ‘Is anyone going to like us back?’ That was a short-lived experience, that sort of nervousness, because immediately the market said back to us there are a number of people who are highly capable, highly qualified, extremely talented folks who are interested in William & Mary.
What we’re hearing back from candidates is, ‘You know how special William & Mary is, right?’ That’s a great place to be when you’re looking for folks.
In what phase of the search is William & Mary?
We are currently engaging in the interview process as part of refining the pool and we’ll be on track to have someone in place in early July.
President Rowe indicated you’ll work closely with the new AD, so what words of wisdom might you offer?
What I’ve said to every candidate is, ‘I will be as visibly present with the department as you want me to be, and as invisibly present as the university needs me to be, and we will negotiate those two things, and do it with smiles and we’ll figure it out.’ The advice I would give … first, be ready to embrace a community that wants to embrace you. We want to succeed. We want to be great in everything we do here, and that’s the basis of engagement that you’ll have with everyone that you meet here.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor