W&M interim AD Jeremy Martin ends challenging tenure seeking successor

W&M’s search for a new AD has reached the interview stage, according to Martin, and the school intends to have the person in place by July. More, from Martin, who participated in a Thursday Q and A with the Times-Dispatch.

As the school year closes, how do you think you’ll remember October until now?

I think the first thing I’ll remember is the first time I got to see student-athletes practicing … As much as anything in this year, I think it’s important to remember the context. We weren’t certain we were going to give our student-athletes the chance to compete.

The second thing is, I think that it was a time in which William & Mary really revealed its character. What we’ve done in this period is lay out the challenges we face and I think that we’re building the courage and the community to acknowledge and take a hard look at things we need to do to be excellent and more financially sustainable, and equitable.

Why are you returning to the president’s office, or was that the plan all along?