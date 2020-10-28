W&M interim AD stresses value of football, men's basketball as sports cuts loom

Martin appreciates that adding women’s sports such as softball and rowing may allow W&M to comply with Title IX without cutting men’s teams. But he said, “We all live within the resources that we have available. I think we want to provide a William & Mary athletics experience to everyone that we can. But we also need to remember that we need to be providing a William & Mary caliber of experience, not just any experience.

“You can’t do everything.”

W&M continues to accept proposals that could save sports, satisfy federal gender-equity guidelines, and result in a sustainable athletics budget, according to Martin.

Twenty-six of the 43 women's track-and-field athletes recently signed a letter addressed to W&M's administration and board of visitors that criticized the cuts and threatened a competition boycott if men's track is not reinstated.

"My reaction is that these are William & Mary students who care deeply about their teammates, and so I'm not surprised," said Martin. "Their response is impressive, and the strength of that resolve.

"And from my first meeting with affected student-athletes and coaches, I noted that their voice is their own to use how they think best, and we hope they use it thoughtfully, but that remains my view."