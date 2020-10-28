W&M interim AD stresses value of football, men's basketball as sports cuts loom

William & Mary’s interim athletic director, Jeremy Martin, spoke during a virtual forum Wednesday night as the school continues to work through sports cuts designed to address budget issues, and he defended W&M's prioritization of men’s basketball and football.
Some critics of the plan to discontinue sports following this academic year contend that major investments in men’s basketball and football should be reduced, with resources spread in a more equitable manner to maintain a broad range of athletics opportunities, or create new ones for women in pursuit of Title IX compliance.
In the latest Division I financial figures available from the Department of Education, W&M’s football budget was approximately $7.1 million, and that of men’s basketball was $4 million, for the fiscal year that started July 1, 2018, and closed June 30, 2019. According to Martin, W&M projects athletic department budget deficits of roughly $2 million per year moving forward.
Division I sports, Martin suggested, function as public-relations arms that build interest in schools. He said men’s basketball and football do that in ways other sports do not.
“The reality at the mid-major level is that the opportunity for exposure is greatest in men’s basketball,” he said.
Reaching the NCAA tournament, which the Tribe have never done, and advancing one round would bring attention to W&M that exponentially surpasses that accompanying a national football championship on the FCS level, according to Martin.
W&M’s brand also is reinforced by regular media coverage of football and men’s basketball, and in instances such as when the public learns that Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott are former Tribe players and W&M graduates, Martin noted.
Those factors and others should be considered when evaluating the return on investment competitive Division I football and men's basketball programs can provide, Martin said.
Those sports also bring in the highest percentage of their own financial support through self-generated revenues, according to Martin, via ticket sales, contributions, endowments, guarantee games, sponsorships, and other streams.
The overall potential value of football and men’s basketball to W&M may be underestimated by those who advocate their de-emphasis as a path to keeping other sports or creating new ones within the school's financial capability, Martin indicated.
“In the conversation with our community, I think one of the largest gaps is being willing to advance a shared definition of excellence,” said Martin. “The vision of William & Mary athletics is to boldly pursue excellence, and the issue at hand is how to define that excellence comprehensively.”
W&M currently has 23 sports, with men’s swimming, men’s gymnastics and men’s indoor and outdoor track and field scheduled to cease operations as the school reduces costs, addresses gender-equity shortcomings, and drives to maintain Division I competitiveness in remaining sports.
Martin appreciates that adding women’s sports such as softball and rowing may allow W&M to comply with Title IX without cutting men’s teams. But he said, “We all live within the resources that we have available. I think we want to provide a William & Mary athletics experience to everyone that we can. But we also need to remember that we need to be providing a William & Mary caliber of experience, not just any experience.
“You can’t do everything.”
W&M continues to accept proposals that could save sports, satisfy federal gender-equity guidelines, and result in a sustainable athletics budget, according to Martin.
Twenty-six of the 43 women's track-and-field athletes recently signed a letter addressed to W&M's administration and board of visitors that criticized the cuts and threatened a competition boycott if men's track is not reinstated.
"My reaction is that these are William & Mary students who care deeply about their teammates, and so I'm not surprised," said Martin. "Their response is impressive, and the strength of that resolve.
"And from my first meeting with affected student-athletes and coaches, I noted that their voice is their own to use how they think best, and we hope they use it thoughtfully, but that remains my view."
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor