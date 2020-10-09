W&M interim AD welcomes 'substantive solutions' for sports reinstatement

"We need to be clear with one another. The challenges we face are real. Difficult decisions are required at this time. ... To those who are ready to bring substantive solutions that we may not have thought about, in a way that's respectful of the challenges we have to solve, we're very open to that. We're eager for that."

Martin said in a Friday morning interview that W&M will "work individually with programs (designated for elimination) because we're trying to find any path that actually could prove viable."

W&M at this time has no firm deadline to cease listening to potential solutions, according to Martin.

Martin chose not to reveal whether he would like to become W&M's AD, "other than saying I want to do the best I can for William & Mary at this time, and if we do that well enough, then someone's going to have a great position to take over and enjoy all the benefits of leading the Tribe. We need to make this an attractive job to whoever will be the next AD."

He is expected to remain interim AD through the remainder of the school year. Martin comes to his interim position with a background in college athletics, though not at the Division I level.