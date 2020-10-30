W&M is charter CAA member, but interim AD hears 'Patriot League conversation quite a bit'

“I also think the CAA offers us advantages in spanning the entire east coast and particularly in the northeast corridor, where we significantly recruit students, and getting exposure in a number of different markets.

“I hear the (Patriot League) conversation, and get why people would look and consider those sorts of things, but don’t know that it’s quite as cut and dried as folks might like to think.”

A move from the CAA to the Patriot League would eliminate W&M’s state opponents - James Madison in all sports and JMU and Richmond in football - as league rivals.

As W&M charts an athletics course during a turbulent time, it will be looking for a road to success. Football competition has become more challenging in the CAA with large state schools such as JMU and Delaware increasing commitments. W&M has never advanced to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

According to W&M, it has the third-lowest spending per student-athlete ratio in the CAA. Martin said, "roughly half of our team athletic budgets fall below the median compared to the CAA peers."