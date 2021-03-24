W&M launches $55 million campaign to continue broad-based sports program

William & Mary counters a trend with its broad-based athletics program. Many colleges streamline sports offerings in response to financial strain, or decisions to devote additional resources to revenue-producing teams.

W&M doubled-down on its commitment Wednesday night, announcing a drive for $55 million to support all 23 of its sports. The campaign, titled “All In,” signifies a philosophical flip-flop from the fracturing approach W&M took in September of 2020. The school announced then that it intended to discontinue seven sports - men's and women's gymnastics, men's and women's swimming, men's indoor and outdoor track and field, and women's volleyball - following this academic year because of deepening budget problems exacerbated by the pandemic.

The cuts would have affected about 120 student-athletes and 13 coaches, and left W&M with 16 sports, about the norm for comparable Division I schools in Virginia.

Strong criticism followed W&M's announcement of cuts because of the action and lack of transparency in the process that led to it. The athletic director, Samantha Huge, left her position on Oct. 6 during the controversy. W&M on Nov. 5 reversed its decision to eliminate the seven sports after first reinstating the women's teams to avoid a Title IX lawsuit.