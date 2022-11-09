W&M linebacker Brayden Staib (Midlothian) rose with a role model: brother at VMI

Logan Staib was a four-year starter as a linebacker at VMI a decade ago. He could not have known then that he was shaping the football future and college perspective of a youngster learning the sport in Chesterfield County’s developmental leagues.

Brayden Staib, Logan’s younger brother by nine years, peppered the VMI linebacker with questions about how to play the position, and on Tuesday recalled looking at Logan as “a huge role model.”

Staib – rhymes with Tribe – went from Midlothian High to William & Mary, where he is now a junior linebacker for the No. 8 team in the FCS poll.

“He’s tough. He’s aggressive. He’s a veteran,” said W&M coach Mike London, whose Tribe (8-1, 5-1 CAA) host Villanova (5-4, 3-3 CAA) Saturday. “He’s gotten in and played some significant downs, but he’s also one of our better special-teams guys."

Guidance offered by Logan to his younger brother was not limited to technique required to defeat the block of a 300-pound offensive tackle. At VMI, there were other important responsibilities and goals off the field. These, Logan embraced, and he passed associated wisdom to his sibling.

“He always emphasized keeping a steady head and keeping a big picture in mind,” said Brayden Staib. “Academics aren’t always going to be easy. At the end of the day, you’re trying to get a degree while you’re playing the sport that you love.”

The pandemic presented an opportunity for Staib’s rise with the Tribe. W&M, like almost all FCS teams, postponed its 2020 fall season until the spring of 2021. Even then, there were frequent cancellations and unavailability of players as a result of the virus.

That’s when Staib, who arrived at W&M as a recruited walk-on, made his major mark. The 6-foot-3 215-pounder as a redshirt freshman started all three games the Tribe played during that unusual spring season. He led the team with 17 tackles. When W&M reconvened for the fall season of 2021, Staib was a regular in the playing rotation.

“In a way I like to say COVID for me definitely – I don’t want to say was a blessing because it was obviously a terrible time – but it did kind of expose me to the avenues of playing time, the avenues to realize that I can play at this level,” said Staib. “That spring was definitely one of the first times I realized I was meant to be here. That was really the first time I was playing college football.”

Staib began this season by earning a scholarship, a reward announced by London to the team the night before the Tribe started their year with a 41-24 victory at FBS member Charlotte.

“It was a very good weekend, to say the least,” Staib said.

He is part of a W&M defense that’s among CAA Football’s top five in several categories. The Tribe have won five straight games, and are in excellent shape to make the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2015, when they shared the CAA Football championship with James Madison and Richmond.

“We have to really show that we’re not doing the same thing we did last year where we just fell apart with the last (few) games,” Staib said of the three-game losing streak with which W&M closed to finish 6-5 (4-4 CAA). “We realize the potential of a new season coming up with the playoffs. We need to keep momentum going and keep building on what we have.

“It’s so fun to think about, but at the same time, we have two weeks to improve on what we’re doing or get worse. We are definitely focused on improving.”