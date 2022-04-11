W&M names Wake Forest assistant Erin Dickerson Davis its women's basketball coach

William & Mary on Monday named Erin Dickerson Davis, who was associate head coach at Wake Forest, as Tribe women’s basketball coach.

Dickerson Davis joined the Wake Forest staff in 2020 as an assistant coach and was promoted to associate head coach in 2021. She previously worked on staffs at Georgetown, Towson, Illinois State, La Salle, and Furman.

“Erin has a track record of success at every level and she is more than ready to take the reins of her own program," Brian Mann, W&M’s director of athletics, said in a school release.

Dickerson Davis, a Chicago native, was a three-year captain at Northwestern.

Dickerson Davis succeeds Ed Swanson, who was dismissed in March after nine years on the job. Swanson led the Tribe to a 126-128 record, and a 63-87 mark in Colonial Athletic Association competition. This season, W&M went 10-20, with a 5-13 CAA record.