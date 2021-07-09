W&M, opening at UVA, adds grad-transfer QB from Arizona to compete with Hollis Mathis

The last time William & Mary’s Hollis Mathis entered a season competing against an FBS graduate-transfer quarterback, Mathis emerged as a "very dynamic" talent, in the words Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall.
Mathis before the 2019 season went head-to-head with Kilton Anderson, a former starter at Fresno State and Coastal Carolina, who shifted to W&M. In his first college game, Mathis ran for 127 yards, the most by a Tribe quarterback in program history, which dates to 1893. He carried 16 times during that 30-17 win over visiting Lafayette in W&M's 2019 season opener.
"It's nice knowing in practice that you're chasing after the fastest guy you're going to play all year," said W&M defensive lineman Carl Fowler.
That year, Mathis set true-freshman single-season school records for total offense (1,522), passing yards (976) and rushing touchdowns (8), though a shoulder injury limited him most of the season.
There’s another challenger in Williamsburg. The Tribe recently added Arizona transfer Kevin Doyle, a resident of Washington, D.C., who spent three years as a Wildcat without playing. The 6-foot-4, 218-pounder graduated from Arizona in May, and has three years of eligibility remaining.
Doyle left St. John’s College High School as a three-star prospect, and the top QB recruit in the D.C. metropolitan area. Doyle, primarily a pocket passer, originally committed to Michigan.
Mendenhall’s Cavaliers handled W&M 52-17 in 2019, when Mathis became the third true freshman to start at quarterback in W&M history, and the first to start a season-opener. He passed for 976 yards and ran for 546.
"I think he's a guy that's going to be a special player in [the CAA]. He throws the ball very well. He is very shifty and explosive in the run game,” East Carolina coach Mike Houston, the former James Madison coach, said of Mathis.
Mathis, a 6-2 170-pounder from Pittsburgh, hurt his right (throwing) shoulder while being tackled at ECU in W&M’s fourth game of 2019, and has since been bothered some by shoulder issues. He missed the Tribe’s third and final game of the spring competition season.
“He was unable to throw the ball accurately or with any velocity,” W&M coach Mike London said of Mathis’ absence in a 38-10 loss to JMU on March 27.
According to a W&M spokesman, Mathis is on a throwing regimen and working out with his teammates. The current expectation is that he will be able to play this fall. The Tribe opens Sept. 4, at Virginia.
