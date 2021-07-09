W&M, opening at UVA, adds grad-transfer QB from Arizona to compete with Hollis Mathis

Mendenhall’s Cavaliers handled W&M 52-17 in 2019, when Mathis became the third true freshman to start at quarterback in W&M history, and the first to start a season-opener. He passed for 976 yards and ran for 546.

"I think he's a guy that's going to be a special player in [the CAA]. He throws the ball very well. He is very shifty and explosive in the run game,” East Carolina coach Mike Houston, the former James Madison coach, said of Mathis.

Mathis, a 6-2 170-pounder from Pittsburgh, hurt his right (throwing) shoulder while being tackled at ECU in W&M’s fourth game of 2019, and has since been bothered some by shoulder issues. He missed the Tribe’s third and final game of the spring competition season.

“He was unable to throw the ball accurately or with any velocity,” W&M coach Mike London said of Mathis’ absence in a 38-10 loss to JMU on March 27.

According to a W&M spokesman, Mathis is on a throwing regimen and working out with his teammates. The current expectation is that he will be able to play this fall. The Tribe opens Sept. 4, at Virginia.