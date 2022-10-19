W&M picked eighth in CAA hoops preseason poll, leads league in mystery

William & Mary was picked eighth in the CAA men’s basketball preseason poll released Wednesday, but the Tribe lead the league in mystery.

Coach Dane Fischer, in his fourth season, has 10 newcomers - five transfers and five freshmen - to reinvigorate a program that finished last season 5-27 (4-14 CAA).

"I've loved the way this team is starting to come together and compete," Fischer said Wednesday. "We've got a long ways to go given the nature of the new bodies here, but I like the talent level that we have."

In terms of returning players, the leader is 6-foot-9 junior Ben Wight, who averaged 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds. He finished his sophomore season with the sixth-best field-goal percentage in school history (61.6%).

Wight will be joined by these transfers: 6-8 junior Noah Collier from Pittsburgh, 6-6 sophomore Gabe Dorsey from Vanderbilt, 6-5 sophomore Matteus Case from Pennsylvania and then Providence, 6-3 graduate Chris Mullins from Rice, and 6-1 graduate Anders Nelson from St. Thomas.

W&M lost six players via transfer from last season's roster.

The Tribe are not easing into CAA competition with a soft nonconference schedule. They’ll play at Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and N.C. State, and host Richmond. Additionally, W&M meets neighbors Old Dominion and Norfolk Stzate.

W&M opens Nov. 7 against visiting Navy, and the Tribe also faces Army in Williamsburg on Nov. 19.

Hampton, which will be in its first season as a CAA member, was picked last in the preseason poll, based on voting among head coaches. Towson was designated as the league favorite.

CAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll: 1. Towson; 2. Hofstra; 3. Delaware; 4. Charleston; 5. UNC Wilmington; 6. Northeastern; 7. Drexel; 8. William & Mary; 9. Stony Brook; 10. Monmouth; 11. North Carolina A&T; 12. Elon; 13, Hampton.