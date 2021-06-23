W&M picks Brian Mann, from California, Berkeley, as new athletics director

In tempestuous financial times for William & Mary sports, from the West Coast comes a new athletics director with a fundraising pedigree.

The school announced Wednesday that Brian Mann, one of seven senior associate athletics directors at California, Berkeley, and the program’s chief development officer, will start work as AD on Aug. 9. Jeremy Martin has been interim athletic director since October. Upon Mann’s arrival, Martin will return to his role as chief of staff for Katherine A. Rowe, the school president.

Samantha Huge, who became W&M’s AD in 2017, parted ways with the school in October following strong objections regarding sports cuts and the manner in which the process was conducted.

Mann, a Dartmouth graduate who played quarterback there, is scheduled to be introduced at W&M during a Thursday afternoon event. He will supervise a department with approximately 500 student-athletes in 23 sports, 120 coaches and staff, and a budget of about $30 million.

Mann, originally from the Boston area, worked at California, Berkeley, since February of 2019. Previously, he held fundraising positions in athletic departments at Rice (four years) and Dartmouth (five years), from which Mann graduated in 2002. Mann had sports oversight of men’s basketball at California, Berkeley, and Rice.