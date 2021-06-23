W&M picks Brian Mann, from California, Berkeley, as new athletics director

In tempestuous financial times for William & Mary sports, from the West Coast comes a new athletics director with a fundraising pedigree.
The school announced Wednesday that Brian Mann, one of seven senior associate athletics directors at California, Berkeley, and the program’s chief development officer, will start work as AD on Aug. 9. Jeremy Martin has been interim athletic director since October. Upon Mann’s arrival, Martin will return to his role as chief of staff for Katherine A. Rowe, the school president.
Samantha Huge, who became W&M’s AD in 2017, parted ways with the school in October following strong objections regarding sports cuts and the manner in which the process was conducted.
Mann, a Dartmouth graduate who played quarterback there, is scheduled to be introduced at W&M during a Thursday afternoon event. He will supervise a department with approximately 500 student-athletes in 23 sports, 120 coaches and staff, and a budget of about $30 million.
Mann, originally from the Boston area, worked at California, Berkeley, since February of 2019. Previously, he held fundraising positions in athletic departments at Rice (four years) and Dartmouth (five years), from which Mann graduated in 2002. Mann had sports oversight of men’s basketball at California, Berkeley, and Rice.
“He has a wonderful habit of exceeding goals at top institutions, which also is a hallmark at William & Mary,” Rowe said in a school release. She added that Mann “has the strategic insights and know-how to get us to where we need to go.”
A 13-member search committee considered candidates, and former University of Virginia AD Craig Littlepage, of Collegiate Sports Associates, assisted their recruitment.
Mann, married and the father of a son, holds Dartmouth’s record for passing yards in a season — 2,913 in 2002 — and ranks third on the program’s career list for passing yards, 5,912 from 1998 to 2002.
Following graduation from Dartmouth, Mann played four years for the LA Avengers of the Arena Football League. He later earned a master’s degree while working in Dartmouth’s athletics department.
During his professional football career, Mann also worked as Adam Sandler’s stunt double in the remake of “The Longest Yard” and played quarterbacks in “Invincible,” starring Mark Wahlberg, and “The Game Plan,” which featured Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
“The more we learned about him during our very thorough process, the more impressed we were with his experience, leadership presence, and ability to build relationships,” Martin, the co-chair of the search committee, said of Mann in the school release.
W&M announced last September than it planned to cut seven sports after the 2020-21 academic year for financial reasons. After protests among student-athletes and alumni, and the threat of a Title IX lawsuit, men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball were not discontinued.
The school launched a fundraising drive to avoid layoffs and furloughs in the athletic department, and to maintain support for all sports.
Declined philanthropy during the past five years and effects of the pandemic, mixed with increased expenses, drove W&M athletics into economic distress. Martin recently noted that the school’s athletic department needs to raise $5.2 million in fiscal year 2022 in order to meet its operating budget.
“There are challenges ahead for all public institutions,” Mann said in the school release, “but what I truly believe is that William & Mary is doing the hard work now that will position us for a strong and successful future. Words cannot describe how excited I am to be part of that future.”
Mann started his career in athletic administration in 2009 with two years as Dartmouth’s director of football operations. He became that school’s assistant athletic director for external relations, and then concentrated on his fundraising track.
