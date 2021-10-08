W&M positively trending with promising prospects heading into homecoming

John Pius had 23 sacks among 40 tackles for losses in his two varsity seasons at Arlington’s Yorktown High School. Given the premium put on pass-rushing, William & Mary wasn’t the only school whose recruiters were interested in Pius, a 6-foot-2 220-pounder.
The Tribe signed Pius, now a redshirt freshman starter at outside linebacker and part of a defense that has 13 sacks in four games.
“First, the coaching staff here,” Pius said when asked this week what distinguished W&M. “They really showed that they were family.”
Third-year coach Mike London, known for his recruiting touch, and his assistants have brought in a number of prospects with promise such as Pius. The Tribe are old where it’s most important – along the lines – and young in several other spots.
Whether that combination is good enough for W&M to make its first FCS playoff appearance since 2015 remains to be seen, but London’s program appears to be elevating. The Tribe (3-1, 1-0 CAA) are off to their best start since 2014, and a win over Albany (0-4, 0-2 CAA) Saturday on homecoming in Williamsburg would make W&M 2-0 in league competition for the first time since 2004.
William & Mary, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2015, was picked 11th among 12 in the CAA preseason poll.
The Tribe lost only their season-opening game at Virginia (43-0), where W&M started a freshman quarterback (Darius Wilson) in place of injured junior Hollis Mathis. London's team beat Lafayette, Colgate and Elon, marking William & Mary’s first three-game winning streak since 2015.
The Tribe are building confidence via "the psychology of results," according to London.
None of those opponents has a winning record, but the Tribe prevailed despite injury issues that sidelined Mathis (shoulder) and redshirt freshman tailback Malachi Imoh (hamstring), among others.
“We have been without several starters, key starters,” London said. “And here we are, we’re ready to get into the fifth game and guys haven’t had the full complement of playing in the majority of those games … At the same time, guys have stepped up, and we’ve found a way to win.”
The Tribe, coming off a bye week, are expected to be as healthy as they’ve been all season for Albany’s visit.
William & Mary’s schedule dramatically ramps up in degree of difficulty as the fall progresses, but early-season progress suggests the Tribe’s postseason possibilities may remain alive heading into the final four-game stretch: at No. 11 Villanova, at No. 9 Delaware, and then No. 3 James Madison and Richmond at Zable Stadium.
W&M joined the CAA (formerly Yankee Conference, A-10 Conference) in 1993, and has won at least seven games each year it began league competition 1-0.
Notes: This is William & Mary's 92nd homecoming game (53-38 record) ... The Tribe are 14-3 during the last four seasons when they scored more than 20 points ... Leading W&M in receiving is 6-4 senior Cole Blackman (9 catches, 152 yards, 2 TDs), an Atlee High graduate who previously attended Virginia and Illinois State, from which he graduated.
The Tribe have scored more points in each game they played this season (0, 24, 27, 34).
