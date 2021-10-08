W&M positively trending with promising prospects heading into homecoming

John Pius had 23 sacks among 40 tackles for losses in his two varsity seasons at Arlington’s Yorktown High School. Given the premium put on pass-rushing, William & Mary wasn’t the only school whose recruiters were interested in Pius, a 6-foot-2 220-pounder.

The Tribe signed Pius, now a redshirt freshman starter at outside linebacker and part of a defense that has 13 sacks in four games.

“First, the coaching staff here,” Pius said when asked this week what distinguished W&M. “They really showed that they were family.”

Third-year coach Mike London, known for his recruiting touch, and his assistants have brought in a number of prospects with promise such as Pius. The Tribe are old where it’s most important – along the lines – and young in several other spots.

Whether that combination is good enough for W&M to make its first FCS playoff appearance since 2015 remains to be seen, but London’s program appears to be elevating. The Tribe (3-1, 1-0 CAA) are off to their best start since 2014, and a win over Albany (0-4, 0-2 CAA) Saturday on homecoming in Williamsburg would make W&M 2-0 in league competition for the first time since 2004.