W&M president bolsters athletics communications department with priority of 'restoring trust'

William & Mary’s president, Katherine A. Rowe, fortified the Tribe’s athletics communications department this week as the school continued to try to get out from the shadow it cast with statements regarding the discontinuation of seven sports.
William & Mary’s Sept. 3 releases on the topic contained several similarities to Stanford releases in early July after that school cut 11 sports. W&M’s explanations closely followed many of the themes emphasized by Stanford, and were similarly worded in some cases.
Subsequently, W&M athletics director Samantha Huge acknowledged the statements “clearly fell short of the William & Mary community’s standards.” Rowe, in a Wednesday letter to students, faculty and staff, suggested the error was linked to athletics communications personnel, and made a move to improve that department.
“Many of the athletic departments that have eliminated sports share freely with one another in an effort to use best practices and approaches, and learn from each iteration,” Rowe wrote. “The main purpose of consultation was to ensure the utmost clarity and compassion in communicating very distressing news.
“That said, words representing William & Mary should come from William & Mary.”
She accepted responsibility for failing to lead a thorough review process prior to the school’s releases. Rowe then announced that Gen. Jim Golden, W&M’s former vice president for strategic initiatives and assistant to the president, will “help guide strategic communications in athletics in the near term. His immediate charge will be to partner with Director Huge to review athletics communications practices, improve them, and ensure we speak to the concerns of the William & Mary athletics community at this critical time.
“I have expressed to Director Huge that her top priority for athletics going forward needs to be restoring trust.”
In a move William & Mary said was based on finances, men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball will be eliminated following this school year. The seven programs have about 120 student-athletes and 13 coaches.
The cuts will leave William & Mary with 16 sports, which is about the norm for comparable Division I schools in Virginia. The University of Richmond has 16, James Madison has 17 and Old Dominion University has 18. Division I schools are required to have a minimum of 14 teams (seven for men and seven for women, or six for men and eight for women).
