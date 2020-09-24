W&M president bolsters athletics communications department with priority of 'restoring trust'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William & Mary’s president, Katherine A. Rowe, fortified the Tribe’s athletics communications department this week as the school continued to try to get out from the shadow it cast with statements regarding the discontinuation of seven sports.

William & Mary’s Sept. 3 releases on the topic contained several similarities to Stanford releases in early July after that school cut 11 sports. W&M’s explanations closely followed many of the themes emphasized by Stanford, and were similarly worded in some cases.

Subsequently, W&M athletics director Samantha Huge acknowledged the statements “clearly fell short of the William & Mary community’s standards.” Rowe, in a Wednesday letter to students, faculty and staff, suggested the error was linked to athletics communications personnel, and made a move to improve that department.

“Many of the athletic departments that have eliminated sports share freely with one another in an effort to use best practices and approaches, and learn from each iteration,” Rowe wrote. “The main purpose of consultation was to ensure the utmost clarity and compassion in communicating very distressing news.

“That said, words representing William & Mary should come from William & Mary.”