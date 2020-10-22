W&M president concedes 'we moved too fast and tried to accomplish too much at once'

William & Mary’s attention now shifts from Title IX compliance to solving athletics budget problems, which should have been the order from the start, according to Katherine A. Rowe, W&M’s president.
When W&M announced Sept. 3 that it planned to discontinue seven sports following this school year, it explained the cuts almost exclusively through an economic prism.
“As a department, we simply can no longer continue on an unsustainable financial trajectory,” Samantha Huge, then the Tribe’s athletic director, said when the eliminations were revealed. She added that the onset of the pandemic “certainly exacerbated our financial situation … and it became abundantly clear we were going to need to take action.”
The presentation suggested the possibility that increased resources - or a reassessment and rearrangement of W&M finances - would solve W&M’s problems and lead to reinstatement of the sports: men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball.
Rowe recognized that the school responded to pressure associated with handling three urgent challenges: athletics budget shortfalls, upgraded competitiveness in Division I, and a strategy to achieve gender equity.
“Under those conditions, the pressure to take action swiftly is so strong,” Rowe said in a Tuesday W&M virtual community conversation. “But it’s still better to take steps in a phased way, to show our work, and to listen to the community as we go.”
She acknowledged that in rolling out the discontinuation plan, “we moved too fast and tried to accomplish too much at once. And it didn’t do that well.”
W&M should have first dealt with Title IX compliance, Rowe said, “based on our core commitments and our legal obligations, and then worked to address the significant (economic) shortfalls in years ahead.
“So that’s the sequence we’ve following now. It’s not going to be less difficult. It may not be less painful. But there is much more clarity about why we face the decisions we face when we do that in a phased way.”
W&M on Monday reinstated the three women’s sports scheduled for elimination in response to a threatened law suit based on Title IX noncompliance. The four men’s sports are still targeted for discontinuation.
W&M’s reorganized plan calls for Title IX compliance by the 2022-23 school year. Jeremy Martin, named interim athletic director Oct. 6 after W&M and Huge parted, said, “we now believe that we have fairly, concretely addressed the need to comply with federal law … we turn and look toward the budget stability frame, and that’s going to require creative solutions and effort on a lot of people’s parts.”
Martin said the reaction of the restored teams’ players and coaches to Monday’s news was “mixed emotions. Every one of these individuals is a William & Mary person and cares deeply about the others around them, and they reacted with the level of that care.”
The school looks to an early-November resolution date for the four men's sports scheduled to be discontinued.
"This is an incredibly difficult moment, and it remains so as we walk through it on the path that's before us," said Martin, Rowe's chief of staff before moving to athletics. "But William & Mary's people are as strong as they've ever been, they're the greatest they've ever been.
"And time and time again, they've been the salvation of the institution. I have every confidence that our people will once again be the reason William & Mary thrives in the future."
