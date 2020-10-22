W&M president concedes 'we moved too fast and tried to accomplish too much at once'

She acknowledged that in rolling out the discontinuation plan, “we moved too fast and tried to accomplish too much at once. And it didn’t do that well.”

W&M should have first dealt with Title IX compliance, Rowe said, “based on our core commitments and our legal obligations, and then worked to address the significant (economic) shortfalls in years ahead.

“So that’s the sequence we’ve following now. It’s not going to be less difficult. It may not be less painful. But there is much more clarity about why we face the decisions we face when we do that in a phased way.”

W&M on Monday reinstated the three women’s sports scheduled for elimination in response to a threatened law suit based on Title IX noncompliance. The four men’s sports are still targeted for discontinuation.

W&M’s reorganized plan calls for Title IX compliance by the 2022-23 school year. Jeremy Martin, named interim athletic director Oct. 6 after W&M and Huge parted, said, “we now believe that we have fairly, concretely addressed the need to comply with federal law … we turn and look toward the budget stability frame, and that’s going to require creative solutions and effort on a lot of people’s parts.”